Ivan Demidov: a question about his future with SKA seems to bother him

Ivan Demidov: a question about his future with SKA seems to bother himMarc-Olivier Cook
But Roman Rotenberg has other plans for him…
At the KHL All-Star Game, a journalist asked him the question… And Demidov said that “that’s how it is” in the KHL.
Ivan Demidov was asked about the rumor that SKA coach Roman Rotenberg would not let Ivan go to play in the NHL without winning the Gagarin Cup pic.twitter.com/EKOFPmvluP
That said, it is normal to be worried about the idea of seeing him sign a contract extension in Russia. It would allow him to be a star in his country… In addition to giving him time to become a dominant player in the NHL.
People around him dropped a word to Bob Hartley → https://t.co/VZZPK96frf
We all look forward to seeing him in the Canadiens’ uniform, in fact.
But we shouldn’t dwell too much on a statement like that when we know his desire.
In fact, we hope that this idea doesn’t linger in his mind for too long…
