Ivan Demidov: a question about his future with SKA seems to bother him

Ivan Demidov is in the last year of his contract with the KHL.Technically, we should see him arriving in Montreal for the upcoming season. He is expected to report to the Canadiens after finishing his agreement with SKA St. Petersburg.

But Roman Rotenberg has other plans for him…

In a recent press conference, Rotenberg said he would not let him leave SKA until he wins the Gagarin Cup, which is the equivalent of the Stanley Cup in the KHL.But what does Demidov think about this?

At the KHL All-Star Game, a journalist asked him the question… And Demidov said that “that’s how it is” in the KHL.

Ivan Demidov was asked about the rumor that SKA coach Roman Rotenberg would not let Ivan go to play in the NHL without winning the Gagarin Cup pic.twitter.com/EKOFPmvluP — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) February 14, 2025

However, it is also clear that Demidov did not seem very amused by the question from that journalist:Ivan Demidov had no choice but to give that answer.He does not have the luxury of criticizing the thoughts or decisions of the SKA St. Petersburg leaders, and it would not be in his best interest to do so either.He answered in the right way, in my opinion.

That said, it is normal to be worried about the idea of seeing him sign a contract extension in Russia. It would allow him to be a star in his country… In addition to giving him time to become a dominant player in the NHL.

People around him dropped a word to Bob Hartley → https://t.co/VZZPK96frf — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 30, 2025

But at the same time, Ivan Demidov wants to play in the National League, and he has never hidden that. He sees himself becoming an impactful player in Montreal and looks forward to playing in North America.This is no longer a secret, after all:Knowing that there is a possibility of seeing Demidov stay in Russia can frighten some people.

We all look forward to seeing him in the Canadiens’ uniform, in fact.

But we shouldn’t dwell too much on a statement like that when we know his desire.

In fact, we hope that this idea doesn’t linger in his mind for too long…

