“I would probably do more than just boo the national anthem.”

 Michaël Petit
What seems to be causing the most reactions these days are the boos directed at national anthems, especially that of the United States.

This is making the rounds of the hockey world (and probably beyond).

With the match on Saturday evening between Canada and the United States, we should expect not only animosity but also loud boos.

Personally, I find it ridiculous because, in the end, it honors the country and the veterans who fought for all sorts of important reasons.

Cam Robinson from Elite Prospect texted an American player who wanted to remain anonymous regarding the boos of the national anthems.

He first asked what he thought about it:

He replied by saying that he didn’t like it and that it made him cringe.

Then, Robinson tried to put this player in the shoes of Canadians facing Donald Trump’s comments: mainly regarding the “threats” of annexation of the United States with Canada.

« Well, when you look at it from that point of view, I wouldn’t like another country threatening to swallow my country. Especially a country as big as the United States. I’d probably do more than just boo the national anthem. » — Anonymous American player

That’s a bold comment.

It’s probably also one of the reasons that led this player to remain anonymous.

We could try to guess who might have said that, but we wouldn’t get very far, and it wouldn’t serve any purpose.

Robinson’s follow-up question was excellent and made the American player realize some things.

And it could very well make other Americans realize things as well.


