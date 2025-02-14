Skip to content
Extension of 7-8 minutes in the NHL: conversations are expected to take place, believes Elliotte Friedman

 Raphael Simard
Wednesday, it had been an extremely long time since I last watched such a good hockey game.

Seeing the best hockey players gathered on the same ice for 60 minutes is worth it.

Watching a 10-minute overtime (three-on-three) also adds to the spectacle. Moreover, Elliotte Friedman is convinced that the NHL will have big discussions regarding the future of overtime in the Bettman circuit. The informant is not talking about 10 minutes like in the Four Nations tournament, but rather about seven to eight minutes.

In any case, Nathan MacKinnon will not be a big fan of 10 minutes.

On Wednesday, he was tired. We can understand that.

Friedman appreciates that new ideas are being tested and explored. For example, extended three-on-three hockey, obviously, but also wins in regulation worth three points and overtime wins worth two points. As for the scoring system for losses, it remains the same.

These are two points that people have been talking about a lot lately.

According to the informant from Sportsnet, people much prefer overtime to shootouts. The future of the shootout seems increasingly at risk. Good, in my opinion.

If Wednesday was an intense game, imagine the spectacle we will have tomorrow night… Renaud Lavoie even talks about the most important game at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 years.


