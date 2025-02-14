Canada/United States: the biggest match at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 years

Credit: The match tomorrow between Canada and the United States is highly anticipated, and not just for sports reasons. This rivalry is bigger than that, having intensified in recent weeks. #WeKnowWhy Matthew Tkachuk has been waiting for this moment for nine years. His brother, Brady, admitted that this will be the biggest match of his life. […]

For @renlavoietva, we will witness the biggest match presented at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 yearshttps://t.co/cYYOeCL7kT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 14, 2025

The match tomorrow between Canada and the United States is highly anticipated, and not just for sports reasons.This rivalry is bigger than that, having intensified in recent weeks. #WeKnowWhyMatthew Tkachuk has been waiting for this moment for nine years. His brother, Brady, admitted that this will be the biggest match of his life. For the Bell Centre, it is one of the biggest matches in its history. According to Renaud Lavoie, it will be the biggest home game for the CH in nearly 30 years.Jean-Charles Lajoie and the informant discussed it, and we have to go back to 1996, at the World Cup (August), for the last major match of this sort at the Bell Centre, which opened in early 1996 (March). On that day, Canada hosted the United States. According to Lavoie, it was the best hockey game in the NHL.

Tomorrow’s match will be the modern version of that encounter from almost 30 years ago.

Of course, there have been important matches at the Bell Centre from 1996 to today, including several playoff games and some Eastern Conference finals (2010 and 2014).But how can we forget the St. Jean match in 2021? The problem: there were only 3,000 spectators in the stands that night, which took away a bit from the excitement.Tomorrow, the Bell Centre will be packed to the brim.

Let’s remember that the United States could qualify for the final with a win in regulation. As for Canada, regardless of the match result, everything will be decided on Monday against Finland.

In brief

– Imagine tomorrow.

The NHL says 3.4 million North American viewers tuned in for last night’s USA/Finland game at #4Nations — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2025

– Oh really?

The doors of the Hall of Fame might open for Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howardhttps://t.co/4xh8rYzpWE — RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2025

– Nice contract.