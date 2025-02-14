Canada/United States: the biggest match at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 years

Canada/United States: the biggest match at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 yearsRaphael Simard
For @renlavoietva, we will witness the biggest match presented at the Bell Centre in nearly 30 yearshttps://t.co/cYYOeCL7kT
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 14, 2025
Tomorrow’s match will be the modern version of that encounter from almost 30 years ago.
Let’s remember that the United States could qualify for the final with a win in regulation. As for Canada, regardless of the match result, everything will be decided on Monday against Finland.
In brief
– Imagine tomorrow.
The NHL says 3.4 million North American viewers tuned in for last night’s USA/Finland game at #4Nations
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2025
– Oh really?
The doors of the Hall of Fame might open for Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howardhttps://t.co/4xh8rYzpWE
— RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2025
– Nice contract.
The Royals agree with their ace pitcher Cole Ragans for 3 seasonshttps://t.co/wcNa9le0yH
— RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2025