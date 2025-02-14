Skip to content
Brady Tkachuk: the match against Canada will be “the biggest of his career”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
And then? Are you joining the wave of the Four Nations Confrontation?

After Canada’s superb match against Sweden on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre, it was time for the Americans to make their entry into the tournament. The Finns were on the menu.

Of course, the crowd (which was lively) rallied behind Finland. Patrik Laine received a warm welcome from those present, and, unsurprisingly, the Americans were booed. The same went for their national anthem, which did not please Matthew Tkachuk.

But on the ice?

I laughed when I saw the notification from TVA Sports, which said that “the matter was Tkachuk” to refer back to the game. Well played on that one because it’s funny… and it’s true.

When Matthew and Brady were reunited, they took control of the game. Their chemistry was instantaneous (no surprise here), and watching their playing styles complement each other like that was beautiful.

I wonder how much this made the Panthers salivate… but that’s another debate.

The two brothers sent messages to the Finns, but also to the Canadians. I wonder how much chance Sam Bennett will get in tomorrow’s game.

This match between Canada and the United States was always known to be important, but it becomes even more so. It is important for hockey, it is important for politics… and it is important for the players. Brady Tkachuk even speaks of the most significant duel of his career. #NothingLess

It’s easy to say that playing in Ottawa, he has never had it better. But this reminds us that the Four Nations Confrontation is not just a tournament that serves as an “appetizer” for the Olympics: it is an important event for the players.

Representing one’s country is something different. And right now, it shows.

When looking at yesterday’s game, you can clearly see that there are elements that need to be noted since the match was relatively close at first… but it ended 6-1.

What do I take away from yesterday’s game? And what will I be watching for in the near future?

1. The Tkachuk parents were proud of their sons. Brady often watched his brother play in the playoffs, and now he finally had the chance to play an important game himself.

He earned the right to hang Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey on his locker as the player of the game according to his peers. Well done.

2. On his part, Matthew Tkachuk may not have delivered 28 eight shoulder hits like his brother, but he was named the player of the game on the ice. It was Georges Laraque who had the chance to present him with his award.

Four goals (two each) for the brothers is intense. They deserve to be talked about this morning.

3. Which goalie will be sent into battle by Canada? We have to think, until proof to the contrary, that it will be Jordan Binnington. But he better be good…

Because if Connor Hellebuyck is in shape, it won’t be simple.

4. Because Canada only won in overtime on Wednesday, the United States is in first place in the standings after two days. It’s the 3-2-1-0 system that prevails in the tournament.

If the Americans win in regulation tomorrow, they will secure their spot in the championship match.

5. It will be interesting to see some specific duels tomorrow. Connor McDavid against Matthew Tkachuk (like in the Stanley Cup final) and Mitch Marner against Auston Matthews are two aspects that I will be watching.

And you?


