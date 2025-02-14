Bennett with Marchand and Jarvis: A perfect trio for the match against the Americans

Bennett with Marchand and Jarvis: A perfect trio for the match against the AmericansMarc-Olivier Cook
I can’t wait for tomorrow’s Canada vs. United States match.
For the first match of the tournament, Jon Cooper decided to leave Sam Bennett out. The Panthers forward watched the game from above the bridge… But he won’t have to wait long before having the chance to prove himself.
Tomorrow’s game is likely to be rough and physical: that’s why it makes sense to see Canada include him in their bottom-six.
The top-six remains unchanged… But Bennett will take Travis Konecny’s place in the lineup.
This trio is going to be tiring…
Team Canada lines at practice:
Reinhart-McDavid-Marner
Crosby-MacKinnon-Stone
Hagel-Cirelli-Point
Marchand-Bennett-Jarvis
Toews-*Konecny
Morrissey-Parayko
Sanheim-Doughty
Binnington
Hill
Absent: Makar
Extra: Montembeault
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2025
They are all capable of producing offensively when needed… But they are characterized by their intensity and enthusiasm on the ice.
And I have a feeling they will be on the ice often against the Tkachuk brothers’ trio!
Matthew and Brady were so good last night that Canada will need to find a way to slow them down… And maybe combining three guys like Bennett, Jarvis, and Marchand is how that can happen.
Overtime
The status of Cale Makar will notably be something to watch for tomorrow’s game.
With Shea Theodore’s injury, it complicates things a bit.
Let’s remember that Thomas Harley is in Boston as a backup:
Canada is only one game into the #4Nations and already facing the worst-case scenario with the limited roster size teams were allowed to bring: Cale Makar is sick and Shea Theodore is out of the tournament with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/dqOzTBv55a
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2025