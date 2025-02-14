Bennett with Marchand and Jarvis: A perfect trio for the match against the Americans

I can’t wait for tomorrow’s Canada vs. United States match.

And you?Considering how good the performance was for the first game of the Maple Leaf Wednesday, we expect the matchup against the Americans to be really interesting. And it is likely to be the case with the talent from both nations!

For the first match of the tournament, Jon Cooper decided to leave Sam Bennett out. The Panthers forward watched the game from above the bridge… But he won’t have to wait long before having the chance to prove himself.

Tomorrow’s game is likely to be rough and physical: that’s why it makes sense to see Canada include him in their bottom-six.

The top-six remains unchanged… But Bennett will take Travis Konecny’s place in the lineup.

The three Lightning players are grouped on the fourth unit, while Bennett forms a trio with Brad Marchand and Seth Jarvis.

This trio is going to be tiring…

Team Canada lines at practice: Reinhart-McDavid-Marner

Crosby-MacKinnon-Stone

Hagel-Cirelli-Point

Marchand-Bennett-Jarvis Toews-*Konecny

Morrissey-Parayko

Sanheim-Doughty Binnington

Hill Absent: Makar

Extra: Montembeault — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2025

Note that Cale Makar was absent from practice this morning with Canada. The defender is sick:Bennett, Jarvis, and Marchand are three players who closely resemble each other.

They are all capable of producing offensively when needed… But they are characterized by their intensity and enthusiasm on the ice.

And I have a feeling they will be on the ice often against the Tkachuk brothers’ trio!

Matthew and Brady were so good last night that Canada will need to find a way to slow them down… And maybe combining three guys like Bennett, Jarvis, and Marchand is how that can happen.

Overtime

Lastly, we do not yet know who the starting goalie will be for tomorrow, but we should expect Jordan Binnington to be in net.He had a relatively good game on Wednesday and he was especially good in overtime.

The status of Cale Makar will notably be something to watch for tomorrow’s game.

With Shea Theodore’s injury, it complicates things a bit.

Let’s remember that Thomas Harley is in Boston as a backup: