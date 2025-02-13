Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Two points in six games: Rantanen better start producing in Carolina…

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Two points in six games: Rantanen better start producing in Carolina…
Credit: Getty Images
How is Mikko Rantanen doing since his arrival in Carolina?

Badly. Very badly…

The star forward seems to be struggling to establish himself in the Hurricanes’ lineup. He has only collected two small points in six games…

I really wonder what the management in Carolina is thinking right now.

Especially since in Colorado, well… Martin Necas is having a blast alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen on the Avalanche’s first line.

Necas has amassed nine points in his first eight games in the Avalanche uniform.

The sample size is small, but for now, the trade clearly benefits Colorado:

It’s funny, but at the time of the trade… We all wondered why Chris MacFarland (GM) decided to trade Mikko Rantanen.

We all thought that the Avalanche had made a big mistake.

Ultimately, we really have to wonder what the plan is for the future for the Hurricanes. Seeing Rantanen struggle, doubts may start to creep in because the player will be a free agent this summer and then, an important decision must be made.

Should they give him the big bucks hoping that things will turn around? Let’s remember that this is what the Flames did with Jonathan Huberdeau and they probably regret their choice today…

Otherwise, one must also wonder if there is a scenario where the Hurricanes trade Rantanen before the next trade deadline to get an interesting return. If it’s not working out with him in the lineup, they might as well send him elsewhere to get something… Because the Hurricanes don’t have the luxury of losing him for nothing this summer in free agency.

And there is no NHL team that has the luxury of losing a player of that caliber for free.

Rantanen needs to find a way to help the Hurricanes as he did with the Avalanche before it’s too late:


In Brief

– Logical.

– It must be tough.

– I love it.

– A real machine.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content