Two points in six games: Rantanen better start producing in Carolina…

How is Mikko Rantanen doing since his arrival in Carolina?

Badly. Very badly…

The star forward seems to be struggling to establish himself in the Hurricanes’ lineup. He has only collected two small points in six games…

I really wonder what the management in Carolina is thinking right now.

Especially since in Colorado, well… Martin Necas is having a blast alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen on the Avalanche’s first line.

Still very early but interesting nonetheless. Since the trade: Mikko Rantanen: 2 points (1G, 1A) in 6 games

Martin Necas: 9 points (4G, 5A) in 8 games Historically, without Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko is about a point a game player. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) February 13, 2025

Necas has amassed nine points in his first eight games in the Avalanche uniform.The sample size is small, but for now, the trade clearly benefits Colorado:

It’s funny, but at the time of the trade… We all wondered why Chris MacFarland (GM) decided to trade Mikko Rantanen.

We all thought that the Avalanche had made a big mistake.Ultimately, we really have to wonder what the plan is for the future for the Hurricanes. Seeing Rantanen struggle, doubts may start to creep in because the player will be a free agent this summer and then, an important decision must be made.

Should they give him the big bucks hoping that things will turn around? Let’s remember that this is what the Flames did with Jonathan Huberdeau and they probably regret their choice today…

Otherwise, one must also wonder if there is a scenario where the Hurricanes trade Rantanen before the next trade deadline to get an interesting return. If it’s not working out with him in the lineup, they might as well send him elsewhere to get something… Because the Hurricanes don’t have the luxury of losing him for nothing this summer in free agency.

And there is no NHL team that has the luxury of losing a player of that caliber for free.

Rantanen needs to find a way to help the Hurricanes as he did with the Avalanche before it’s too late:

Mikko Rantanen’s legacy in Colorado … 10th overall pick in 2015

2x All-Star

55 goals in 2022-23

Stanley Cup champion

6th in franchise history in goals

7th in franchise history in points Special run pic.twitter.com/uYSE26qvUQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2025

In Brief

– Logical.

We should expect a huge American tournament. https://t.co/bydFCKJ6jp — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 13, 2025

– It must be tough.

Managing the machines that are MacKinnon and McDavid An article by @eleblancRDS https://t.co/0NImUZmaXU — RDS (@RDSca) February 13, 2025

– I love it.

Happy “Team Finland Joel Armia” Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/ypTm7TlhzF — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 13, 2025

– A real machine.