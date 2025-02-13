Two points in six games: Rantanen better start producing in Carolina…Marc-Olivier Cook
Badly. Very badly…
The star forward seems to be struggling to establish himself in the Hurricanes’ lineup. He has only collected two small points in six games…
Especially since in Colorado, well… Martin Necas is having a blast alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen on the Avalanche’s first line.
Still very early but interesting nonetheless. Since the trade:
Mikko Rantanen: 2 points (1G, 1A) in 6 games
Martin Necas: 9 points (4G, 5A) in 8 games
Historically, without Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko is about a point a game player.
— Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) February 13, 2025
It’s funny, but at the time of the trade… We all wondered why Chris MacFarland (GM) decided to trade Mikko Rantanen.
Should they give him the big bucks hoping that things will turn around? Let’s remember that this is what the Flames did with Jonathan Huberdeau and they probably regret their choice today…
Otherwise, one must also wonder if there is a scenario where the Hurricanes trade Rantanen before the next trade deadline to get an interesting return. If it’s not working out with him in the lineup, they might as well send him elsewhere to get something… Because the Hurricanes don’t have the luxury of losing him for nothing this summer in free agency.
Rantanen needs to find a way to help the Hurricanes as he did with the Avalanche before it’s too late:
Mikko Rantanen’s legacy in Colorado …
10th overall pick in 2015
2x All-Star
55 goals in 2022-23
Stanley Cup champion
6th in franchise history in goals
7th in franchise history in points
Special run pic.twitter.com/uYSE26qvUQ
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2025
