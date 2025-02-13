Simon “Snake” Boisvert wants to see Caleb Desnoyers or Carter Bear drafted by the Canadiens

Simon “Snake” Boisvert wants to see Caleb Desnoyers or Carter Bear drafted by the CanadiensDansLesCoulisses.com
The Canadiens currently sit 23rd in the overall standings, which would give them the 10th overall pick if the lottery doesn’t change anything.
Given how the Canadiens are playing right now, Simon “Snake” Boisvert expects to see the Montreal team select in the seventh or eighth position at the upcoming draft.
For those who regularly listen to the Athletic Commission podcast with Mathias Brunet and Simon “Snake” Boisvert, you will know in advance that the Snake admires two specific prospects who could be available at the Canadiens’ selection spot.
Caleb Desnoyers is the most sought-after player of the two, and I’m not telling anyone anything new by saying that a talented Quebecer in Montreal can quickly become a fan favorite.
The problem is that he is ranked between fifth and tenth in most expert lists leading up to the draft. If the Canadiens draft seventh or eighth, it’s very possible he won’t be available.
However, Bear’s case is much more ambiguous than Desnoyers’. The NHL Central Scouting ranks him 11th among North American skaters, and he often finds himself ranked between 10th and 15th on various draft lists.
However, he does appear in seventh and eighth position on some lists. This is where the Canadiens could take advantage. With Kirby Dach’s project seemingly collapsing, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Canadiens select a center like Desnoyers or Bear.
Simon “Snake” Boisvert will be crossing his fingers at the draft hoping that one of these two players is selected by the Canadiens.
In Brief
– Thomas Harley is Canada’s emergency substitute.
Chris Johnston reports that Team Canada has asked Thomas Harley from the Stars to head to the Boston area to serve as an “emergency player.”
– A nice story.
A creative team activity in 2013 that solidified the Impact team!
– To note.
– That’s disrespectful.
– That’s a shame.
