Simon “Snake” Boisvert wants to see Caleb Desnoyers or Carter Bear drafted by the Canadiens

The Canadiens will be able to take advantage of the break during the 4 Nations Showcase to regroup after a heavy series of defeats. For most Canadiens fans, the dream of making the playoffs this season is now behind them.That means the Canadiens can now focus on the upcoming draft like they have in recent years. At this pace, Montreal should have the chance to draft in the top 10.

The Canadiens currently sit 23rd in the overall standings, which would give them the 10th overall pick if the lottery doesn’t change anything.

Given how the Canadiens are playing right now, Simon “Snake” Boisvert expects to see the Montreal team select in the seventh or eighth position at the upcoming draft.

For those who regularly listen to the Athletic Commission podcast with Mathias Brunet and Simon “Snake” Boisvert, you will know in advance that the Snake admires two specific prospects who could be available at the Canadiens’ selection spot.

We are talking about Caleb Desnoyers and Carter Bear. If the Canadiens were to find themselves with the seventh or eighth pick in the upcoming draft and these players are still available, the Snake believes it would be a disgrace not to select one of the two. This is what he explained in the latest episode of Processus

Caleb Desnoyers is the most sought-after player of the two, and I’m not telling anyone anything new by saying that a talented Quebecer in Montreal can quickly become a fan favorite.

Desnoyers has already scored 67 points this season, including 30 goals, in just 44 games. He is a center who excels in offense but also works well in forechecking and defense.

The problem is that he is ranked between fifth and tenth in most expert lists leading up to the draft. If the Canadiens draft seventh or eighth, it’s very possible he won’t be available.

This leaves us with Carter Bear. He plays for the Silvertips in the WHL and has already collected 76 points, including 37 goals, in 46 games this season. He is also talked about as a forward capable of playing both ends of the ice.

However, Bear’s case is much more ambiguous than Desnoyers’. The NHL Central Scouting ranks him 11th among North American skaters, and he often finds himself ranked between 10th and 15th on various draft lists.

However, he does appear in seventh and eighth position on some lists. This is where the Canadiens could take advantage. With Kirby Dach’s project seemingly collapsing, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Canadiens select a center like Desnoyers or Bear.

Simon “Snake” Boisvert will be crossing his fingers at the draft hoping that one of these two players is selected by the Canadiens.

