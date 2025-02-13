Skip to content
Shea Theodore’s injury: lucky that it didn’t happen to Nick Suzuki

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Shea Theodore’s injury: lucky that it didn’t happen to Nick Suzuki
Nick Suzuki is the only captain in his division not participating in the Four Nations Clash. Is that a shame? For the experience he could have gained, yes.

But what about the rest?

Right now, the Iron Man of the Canadiens is resting and is unlikely to get injured. At this level, that must be a certain relief for the Montreal Canadiens.

I say this because even though Shea Theodore’s injury is part of the game, it still remains that the guys who are at the Four Nations Clash are at risk of injuries.

And right now, the Golden Knights must not be satisfied.

What we know is that Theodore will return at the beginning of the playoffs will not return for the tournament. Canada, until proven otherwise, will have to roll with only six defensemen.

If there are any other injuries, some guys might join Team Canada in Boston. But right now, Jon Cooper will have to work with the roster he has on hand.

Fortunately, Canada won yesterday against Sweden – even if it was in overtime. After all, if the team had lost the game and a defenseman, it would have cried in town.

And that would have overshadowed what went well (and less well) during Wednesday night. For example?

1. Seeing Sidney Crosby being applauded by the crowd at the Bell Centre is not a surprise. He has always been appreciated at his true value in Montreal, and yesterday that was even more evident. Mario Lemieux and he were received like kings by the crowd.

Even when he is an opponent, he is respected. But when he wears the colors of the local team, we see how much he can be appreciated at his true value in Montreal.

Will this make him want to fi– oh, just forget it.

And when we see the quality of play offered by an aging and physically battered Crosby last night, we realize that the tournament is important for him… and that he is really strong, despite his age.

2. International hockey is important. Even though it wasn’t an Olympic match, the guys were skating at a crazy speed (Drew Doughty has never played in such a fast game), and the atmosphere was electric.

Good for them.

3. Seeing Mitch Marner being applauded at the Bell Centre must feel strange for him. That’s the kind of thing that can happen when an opposing player wears Canada’s colors at the Bell Centre.

Auston Matthews, however, had every reason in the world to be booed before the game.

4. Hearing Jon Cooper say that the Bell Centre is the best arena (away, since he won’t disrespect the Lightning’s facilities and fans) is pleasant to hear.

But it’s not surprising.

5. How much confidence did Jordan Binnington inspire in you? How much would Jon Cooper, who painted himself into a corner by saying publicly that there would be no goalie rotation, send a panic message by putting Jordan Binnington against the Americans?

The goalies must not sink Team Canada…

6. Would Mark Scheifele or Evan Bouchard, to name just those two, have made a difference yesterday? Would Canada have won in regulation with them?

The bad decisions of the management must not sink Team Canada…


in brief

– Sidney Crosby, the greatest player to represent his country? That’s Jon Cooper’s opinion.

