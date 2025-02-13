Skip to content
Patrik Laine: Mikko Rantanen makes a little jab at his fashion style

 Félix Forget
Since arriving in Montreal, we have come to know Patrik Laine. We have seen both his best moments on the ice… as well as what happens when he hits a rough patch offensively.

And when he decides to speak a little (too) much in front of the media.

That said, we have also come to know Laine for his fashion style, which is, let’s say, quite extravagant. Mike Commodore is not the biggest fan, but oh well.

However, it’s clear that it’s not just with the Canadiens that this has stirred reactions. Before Finland’s match tonight at the Four Nations Showdown, Mikko Rantanen was asked about the country’s team at the 2016 World Juniors, which had won gold, and he was asked which of the players from that team “still thinks they are 18.”

And it prompted a good response:

I think everybody has matured. [Patrik] Laine wears weird clothes sometimes, though. – Mikko Rantanen

Clearly, Rantanen was mostly trying to tease his fellow countryman. He didn’t say this maliciously: he mainly wanted to joke about a guy with whom he had good times at the 2016 World Juniors and with whom he is reunited for the Four Nations Showdown.

And we know that Laine’s fashion sense is quite distinctive, making it easy to poke a little fun at him about it.

Notably, at the beginning of tonight’s game at the Bell Centre, Laine was introduced to the crowd… and he received a warm dose of love.

It seems they want to help him regain his confidence.

We will see if a change of scenery with his national team helps him bounce back strongly to finish the season with the Canadiens. Getting away from his struggles a bit and having fun with players from his country can change his state of mind, after all.

To be continued, then.


In brief

– Jacob Fowler among the 10 finalists for the Mike Richter trophy, awarded to the best NCAA goalkeeper.

– Noted.

– It continues to spark discussions.

