Optional training: four skaters, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon

Optional practice for Team Canada today. And guess what… Sidney Crosby was the first player on the ice, with his friend Nathan Mackinnon pic.twitter.com/Yv45NDHJwz — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 13, 2025

Here’s Team Finland captain Aleksander Barkov on Canadiens and Team Finland legend Saku Koivu: pic.twitter.com/LZHfQmI5tf — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 13, 2025

Yesterday, Canada played at the Bell Centre around 8 PM. There were ceremonies before the game. It was an intense duel – especially for a Sidney Crosby who isn’t at 100% physically. There was overtime.And after? That same Crosby was among the last to speak to the media. He went back to the hotel… and he is already focused on preparing for Canada’s next game.How? By showing up in Brossard, despite all the snow outside, for an optional practice.What you need to know is that the practice was really optional. There were only four skaters and two goalies… the two who didn’t play yesterday: Samuel Montembeault and Adin Hill.Travis Sanheim and Sam Bennett also did not play.This means that apart from Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, all the other players who skated are guys who didn’t touch the ice yesterday. This is truly noteworthy for the two guys from the Maritimes.This shows that the best are the best for a reason.Of course, we can understand that the defensemen (especially Drew Doughty) opted out, given their playing time yesterday. But still: MacKinnon and Crosby did not warm the bench either last night.And I want to remind you: getting to Brossard in that storm is not optimal.Inevitably, all of this makes us dream about the possibility of seeing Crosby join Nathan MacKinnon one day in Denv– oh no, I was wrong. That’s not what I meant. What a mistake.But joking aside, MacKinnon has the right mentor to become one of the best in history.– Wow.– Aaron Rodgers leaves the Jets.– The impact of Saku Koivu is significant.