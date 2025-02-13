Optional training: four skaters, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon

Optional training: four skaters, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnonCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Optional practice for Team Canada today.
And guess what… Sidney Crosby was the first player on the ice, with his friend Nathan Mackinnon pic.twitter.com/Yv45NDHJwz — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 13, 2025
How can you not follow a leader like Crosby?
The guy completely dominated the game yesterday. We know he is injured. But he is here this morning with 4 guys who didn’t play yesterday (Sanheim, Bennett, Montembeault, Hill) and MacKinnon. I have immense respect for Sid The Kid. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 13, 2025
In a nutshell
The annual value of the contract made all the difference. https://t.co/QxSz0TpVy9
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 13, 2025
We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 13, 2025
Here’s Team Finland captain Aleksander Barkov on Canadiens and Team Finland legend Saku Koivu: pic.twitter.com/LZHfQmI5tf
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 13, 2025