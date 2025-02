Credit: This is not a good week for Cogeco Media. First, the station has to deal with the story of Louis Lacroix, who is in trouble after posting a comment on social media linking street gangs to Kendrick Lamar’s show. In the short term, he is taken off the air. We will see what comes of […]

This is not a good week for Cogeco Media.First, the station has to deal with the story of Louis Lacroix, who is in trouble after posting a comment on social media linking street gangs to Kendrick Lamar’s show.In the short term, he is taken off the air . We will see what comes of it.But then yesterday, on the sidelines of the Four Nations Confrontation, another situation occurred that does not reflect well on 98.5. This happened during a post-game broadcast.On YouTube ( in a link that will surely not be available for long ), during the post-game of Bonsoir les sportifs, we noticed that the microphones’ sound was not cut during a commercial break.As a result, we heard what Martin McGuire had to say to his technical team, which is the worst nightmare for a radio man. And let’s just say it was not a celebration of good moves. Far from it, even.Basically, the hockey game commentator was upset to see that in the middle of an interview with Nathan MacKinnon, there was a cut.This generated anger from Martin McGuire, who told a member of his technical team that it proved what he had said earlier that morning: it makes noise at 98.5.He added this.He did not like the fact that despite a good broadcast during the game, it ended badly due to the technical error with MacKinnon. And from the way he speaks, it feels like he wants people in the booth to know that not everything is as rosy as they believe.Several times during the YouTube broadcast, we heard the comments of people who thought they were not on air. It’s not supposed to be like that. It proves McGuire’s point: making the mistake and leaving it open for the public makes noise.At BPM Sports, for example, you hear nothing during the breaks on YouTube.At the time, the 98.5 YouTube link was not the most listened to, which allowed the error to go under the radar to a certain extent. A little more, at least, than the time he spoke against Americans on air when he thought the microphones were off.That was during the 2020 playoffs.Let’s also note that during the online broadcast, McGuire did not look at the camera for YouTube at all. I don’t know if he liked the concept in the first place, but clearly, he must not like it this morning with everything that comes of it.With Renaud Lavoie having communication problems (and letting a nasty word slip on air) at TVA Sports and the guys from HFTV also struggling with communication towards the end of their live broadcast (which was very good) at TVA Sports, it was quite a night on air.Obviously, communication at the Bell Centre was not optimal.