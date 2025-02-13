Let’s be realistic: To bring Dobson to Montreal, either Suzuki, Caufield, Slaf, or Demidov is needed

Let’s be realistic: To bring Dobson to Montreal, either Suzuki, Caufield, Slaf, or Demidov is neededMarc-Olivier Cook
He is only 25 years old, he shoots right, and he already has a 70-point season under his belt in the NHL… To get him out of New York, it will cost a lot. A whole lot!
That said, one must realize that Dobson’s value is enormous right now… And that the Islanders are not going to let him go just for fun.
And if Lou Lamoriello accepts that offer… He probably won’t have a job the day after the trade:
And that’s why, in my eyes, it would take a lot more to convince Lamoriello to let his defender go.
David Reinbacher has not yet played a single game in the NHL. Luke Tuch will never be a super dominant player on a team’s top-6 or top-9… And Filip Mesar (nine points in 24 games) is having difficulty establishing himself as an impact player in the American League.
It is hard to believe that the Islanders would be super interested in the services of these guys…
That said, to get Dobson out of New York, it would take at least offering Slaf, Suzuki, Caufield, or Demidov… And I am not sure I would be ready to do that.
Marco Normandin makes a very good point by saying that Dobson would automatically become the number one defender on the Canadiens’ blue line.
But exactly: would you be willing to give up a player who plays on the top line in Montreal for a number one defender? That’s really the question to ask.
