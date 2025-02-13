Let’s be realistic: To bring Dobson to Montreal, either Suzuki, Caufield, Slaf, or Demidov is needed

Noah Dobson is one of the best offensive defenders in the National Hockey League.It is for this reason that the fact he might be available right now with the Islanders is attracting attention.

He is only 25 years old, he shoots right, and he already has a 70-point season under his belt in the NHL… To get him out of New York, it will cost a lot. A whole lot!

That said, one must realize that Dobson’s value is enormous right now… And that the Islanders are not going to let him go just for fun.

I say this because Marco Normandin, from Habsolument Fan , had fun building a trade to bring Dobson to Montreal.

And if Lou Lamoriello accepts that offer… He probably won’t have a job the day after the trade:

There is nothing wrong with the idea, but we agree that it would really be a heist on the part of the Canadiens.

And that’s why, in my eyes, it would take a lot more to convince Lamoriello to let his defender go.

In New York, they would want to crucify Lamoriello in public after a transaction like that!

David Reinbacher has not yet played a single game in the NHL. Luke Tuch will never be a super dominant player on a team’s top-6 or top-9… And Filip Mesar (nine points in 24 games) is having difficulty establishing himself as an impact player in the American League.

It is hard to believe that the Islanders would be super interested in the services of these guys…

We know that the Isles are looking for an offensive forward who can score goals.

That said, to get Dobson out of New York, it would take at least offering Slaf, Suzuki, Caufield, or Demidov… And I am not sure I would be ready to do that.

Marco Normandin makes a very good point by saying that Dobson would automatically become the number one defender on the Canadiens’ blue line.

But exactly: would you be willing to give up a player who plays on the top line in Montreal for a number one defender? That’s really the question to ask.

In brief

Because the Islanders will never trade Dobson for guys who have not yet proven themselves and a draft pick.

Sidney Crosby loves his shoulder pads! Notice the use of “tie wrap” to hold the pieces together. The day after the 1st game, he was the first to jump on the ice with only 5 teammates. What a leader @RDSca pic.twitter.com/NhESw5pQpM — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) February 13, 2025

Mike Sullivan: “We’ve got to become a team in the true sense of the word.” Reading between the lines, this is the most talented USA hockey roster ever. A lot of thought was put into role acceptance when the team was assembled. Now we find out if all the parts can gel. pic.twitter.com/aZliwLLJOG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 13, 2025

