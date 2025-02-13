«Laine’s a Hab»: Arber Xhekaj sang the HFTV song all night long

«Laine’s a Hab»: Arber Xhekaj sang the HFTV song all night longDansLesCoulisses.com
After Laine’s first game with the Canadiens in December, the HFTV guys created a parody of the song Sweet Caroline, changing the lyrics and the title to Laine’s a Hab.
This song managed to make its way into the Canadiens’ locker room and clearly made an impression on the main interested party, but also on Arber Xhekaj!
Obviously the guys from @HFTVSports showed the song to Laine
See Patrik in action tonight at 7:00 PM on our channel! pic.twitter.com/cFyNRNv5mW
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 13, 2025
It’s a good thing to see Canadiens players enjoying the songs created by the team’s fans. It must be extremely flattering to have a song dedicated to them.
The members of HFTV even suggested to Laine to change the lyrics of the song to Laine’s a Fin (Finnish). Laine thought the idea was good, but he wanted the lyrics to revert back to Laine’s a Hab.
Patrik Laine’s recent performances in Montreal have not earned him many fans. We look forward to seeing him return to his old scoring habits.
Let’s just say it could overshadow his lack of energy when playing five on five.
In Brief
– Wow!
Some high praise for Sidney Crosby from Jon Cooper.
Do you agree with him?
(HT @reporterchris) pic.twitter.com/MMcbF5FZ8t
— BarDown (@BarDown) February 14, 2025
– This player is going to become a fan favorite in Montreal.
Michael Hage, on being drafted by MTL: “Honestly to this day it’s probably been the most special feeling I felt in my life. I mean I wish I could go back every day & feel what I felt when I heard my name called by the team I grew up cheering for. It’s a moment I’ll never forget” pic.twitter.com/QznQnUxj2B
— Malyssa (@23MAlyssa) February 14, 2025
– A lot of people wanted to see Canada in action.
Vous avez été jusqu’à 757 000 téléspectateurs* à suivre hier la victoire du Canada lors de la Confrontation des 4 Nations.
Merci d’avoir été au rendez-vous ; ça se poursuit ce soir alors que la Finlande et les États-Unis s’affrontent dès 19:00. Merci d’être au rendez-vous!… pic.twitter.com/UpFukKgJ2U
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 13, 2025
– CF Montreal wants to be better across the board.
Un CFM avec les outils pour réussirhttps://t.co/zLnupNFMD2
— RDS (@RDSca) February 13, 2025
– He stood out in overtime.
Voyez la «Mise en échec» de @renlavoietva https://t.co/legRvLDHcW
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 13, 2025