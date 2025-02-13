Skip to content
«Laine’s a Hab»: Arber Xhekaj sang the HFTV song all night long

HFTV is known for their catchy songs about Canadiens players. Almost every player gets a song, especially those who fire up the crowd, like Patrik Laine during his debut with the Canadiens.

After Laine’s first game with the Canadiens in December, the HFTV guys created a parody of the song Sweet Caroline, changing the lyrics and the title to Laine’s a Hab.

This song managed to make its way into the Canadiens’ locker room and clearly made an impression on the main interested party, but also on Arber Xhekaj!

This is what Laine revealed to the members of HFTV during an interview on the sidelines of the Four Nations Faceoff.

The scene apparently took place during the rookie party in Vegas. According to Laine, Xhekaj sang this song at the top of his lungs for the entirety of the evening.

Laine said he found it very funny, but with his extremely calm demeanor, I would bet that he might have been a bit shy during the tenth repetition of the song!

It’s a good thing to see Canadiens players enjoying the songs created by the team’s fans. It must be extremely flattering to have a song dedicated to them.

The members of HFTV even suggested to Laine to change the lyrics of the song to Laine’s a Fin (Finnish). Laine thought the idea was good, but he wanted the lyrics to revert back to Laine’s a Hab.

This might be a sign that he really enjoys being a Canadiens player, despite his recent jabs at Martin St-Louis.

Patrik Laine’s recent performances in Montreal have not earned him many fans. We look forward to seeing him return to his old scoring habits.

Let’s just say it could overshadow his lack of energy when playing five on five.

Perhaps a few games with Finland will help him regain his bearings and confidence on the ice.


