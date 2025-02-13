Skip to content
Eric Engels: One must not underestimate the value of David Savard

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
David Savard holds significance in Montreal, and everyone knows it.

We have seen him help the Canadiens in his own way over the past few years, and even though he is 34 years old, he is still able to make an impact on the ice.

Players who have the courage to stand in front of any shot like he does are not common in the NHL. Especially since Savard has a wealth of experience after winning the Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

But I will repeat what I said a little earlier in the text: David Savard is 34 years old.

He no longer possesses the qualities of a fit defenseman, and it shows when we see him on the ice.

Nonetheless, we should not underestimate his value in the eyes of Eric Engels (Sick Podcast) for a pretty simple reason: right-shot defensemen available on the market are rare.

And in the context where Savard is willing to do anything to help his team, he has interesting characteristics for a club aspiring to the Stanley Cup:

Eric Engels’ point is 100% valid.

After all, we know that right-shot defensemen are a rare commodity in the NHL… And with his background, Savard can be interesting for almost any NHL team.

But still, it depends on what Kent Hughes wants to do with him.

Savard – who seems to be nearing the end of his time in the NHL – would probably be interested in the idea of finishing his career in Montreal with the role he currently has.

And if that’s the case, the idea of keeping him is interesting for the Canadiens’ GM because Savard has what it takes to help the Canadiens in certain areas even if he isn’t playing.

The Canadiens’ poor performance over the past two weeks also complicates Kent Hughes’ job.

The team would never have traded Savard if he were still in a position to fight for a playoff spot… But things are different right now.

And that’s why David Savard’s name continues (and will continue) to attract attention until March 7.


