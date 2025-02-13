Caufield and two first-round picks for Sidney Crosby: Martin Lemay’s offer

Do you know what I enjoyed most about last night’s game between Canada and Sweden?

Watching Sidney Crosby have fun on the ice at the Bell Centre.

The captain of the Maple Leaf team – as expected – delivered a Sidney Crosby-like performance with three assists, including one on the game-winning goal in overtime.

Several times during the game, I found myself watching the television thinking: “damn, it would be so fun to have Crosby in Montreal”… And I’m sure some of you had the same thought.

This is the case for Martin Lemay, at least… Who would be willing to give a lot to convince the Penguins to let him leave for the Canadiens.

Lemay’s offer? Cole Caufield, two first-round picks (one in 2025 and one in 2026)… And he even thinks that’s not enough:

I’ll do it tomorrow morning! – Martin Lemay

Sidney Crosby for Cole Caufield and 2 first-round picks? @MartinLemay is doing it “tomorrow morning!” pic.twitter.com/dPaJtcpZPk — RDS (@RDSca) February 13, 2025

I don’t need to spell it out for you that attracting Sidney Crosby to Montreal would be something extraordinary.

Truly extraordinary.

But where it gets tricky with Lemay’s offer… Is when we consider that Crosby will be 38 years old come August.

You can’t give up your best sniper (who isn’t even 25 yet, by the way) and two first-round picks for a player of that age.

I love Crosby, I even adore him… But we have to think logically too.

It’s certain that #87 would provide services to the Canadiens organization before retiring, but we have to look to the future. You need to think five years ahead because that’s when the Canadiens will be able to compete with the best teams in the NHL season after season.

That said, giving up so much for a guy who might not be playing in 3-4 years would set back the rebuilding process more than anything else. And that’s the main issue with Martin Lemay’s proposal.

