4 Nations: the Tkachuk brothers easily take down the Finns

 Félix Forget
After seeing Canada win the first match of the Four Nations Showdown last night, it was now the turn of Finland and the United States to take the stage in the tournament.

Once again, it was at the Bell Centre that it was happening.

Here are the lineups for the two teams:

After some boos for the American anthem, Finland (which was the popular team at the Bell Centre tonight) made sure to please the fans present.

Henri Jokiharju scored the first goal of the game.

That being said, the United States were seen as the favorites in this matchup due to their talent-packed lineup… and they reminded everyone that they were to be taken seriously.

Brady Tkachuk made sure to respond.

After 20 minutes, the score was 1-1.

In the second period, the physical play continued in what was quite a physical match.

Brady Tkachuk and Niko Mikkola notably had quite a showdown.

That being said, we also witnessed a goal before the end of the second period… and it came from the United States.

Matt Boldy redirected a shot into the Finnish net.

After 40 minutes, the score was 2-1 in favor of Team USA.

And in the third, one had to pay attention at the start of the period. In fact, the United States scored two goals in the first 26 seconds of the period to take control of the game.

Finland had defended well for 40 minutes… but the United States turned on the machine, courtesy of Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Guentzel.

Then, less than three minutes later, the Tkachuk brothers joined forces to add a fifth goal for their team.

A goal for Brady and an assist for Matthew on the play.

And as if that wasn’t enough, another goal was scored by a Tkachuk during this third period.

This time, it was Matthew who found the net.

A dominating victory for the United States, who left the Finnish team with no chance in this third period.

And above all, a domination by the Tkachuk brothers.

Final score: 6-1 United States

The tournament will take a break tomorrow before resuming with two matches on Saturday. Sweden and Finland will clash at 1 PM, while Canada and the United States will face off at 8 PM.


Overtime

– During the first 40 minutes of the match, the hard work of the Finns suggested that the team might have a chance to cause an upset… but in the end, it was the more talented team that prevailed. Beating the United States will be really tough.

– During the game, the U.S. team’s coach, Mike Sullivan, decided to put the Tkachuk brothers on the same line (with Jack Eichel at center)… and the two brothers gave the Finns plenty to handle. Both brothers scored two goals in this match.

– Juuse Saros was not helped by his defense (which is clearly not up to par for a tournament of this kind), but he was not particularly dominant either. I’m looking forward to seeing if Kevin Lankinen will get his chance against Sweden on Saturday.

– Artturi Lehkonen received a good dose of love at the Bell Centre before the game. No, the people of Montreal have not forgotten him.

