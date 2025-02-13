4 Nations: the Tkachuk brothers easily take down the Finns

4 Nations: the Tkachuk brothers easily take down the FinnsFélix Forget
Lines for Finland vs. USA. #4Nations pic.twitter.com/BXrvozepU4
— Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) February 14, 2025
HENRI JOKIHARJU
Finland has the first goal of the game!

— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2025
Brady Tkachuk has the answer for the USA!


— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2025
The beautiful game. #4Nations pic.twitter.com/J3kboEFZBF
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 14, 2025
PLAY FREE BIRD
The USA take the lead!

— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2025
TWO GOALS IN 11 SECONDS
TWO GOALS IN 11 SECONDS

The USA with a hot start to the third period!

— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2025
A TKACHUK GOAL
A TKACHUK GOAL

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk appear on the scoresheet for the same goal as the USA makes it 5-1!

— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2025
MATTHEW TKACHUK HAS HIS SECOND GOAL NOW
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 14, 2025
Imagine having not just one BUT TWO TKACHUK BROTHERS blitzing towards you pic.twitter.com/GnZSdkACtm
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 14, 2025
Former #GoHabsGo forward Artturi Lehkonen gets the night’s loudest pop during the player introductions. pic.twitter.com/ZI9zhy1QvE
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 14, 2025