Patrik Laine has only one option to redeem himself in the eyes of Canadiens fans

Patrik Laine seems to be sending a shot at Martin St-Louis in his comments today after Finland’s practice… pic.twitter.com/G7JDvnVPQo — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) February 11, 2025

Can’t stop watching this angle of Patrik Laine’s top-shelf snipe (via @CanadiensMTL) pic.twitter.com/5Z4VUkw3HX — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 18, 2024

in brief

Team Sweden PP1 ahead of #4Nations Hedman

Raymond-Zibanejad-Nylander

Eriksson Ek pic.twitter.com/NLhvBQeTaM — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 12, 2025

Le Rocket devra puiser dans sa profondeur pic.twitter.com/rK8cLsY5x5 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 12, 2025

Ce ne sera pas difficile. https://t.co/IPqpIo7IfQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 12, 2025

515$ dans le pit! Les prix des billets pour la Confrontation des 4 nations sont « inacceptables » selon @RealRayLalonde pic.twitter.com/QO9H9gChLO — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 12, 2025

Travis Kelce a besoin de temps avant prendre une décisionhttps://t.co/xvuRSEjlj5 — RDS (@RDSca) February 12, 2025

Est-ce que les directeurs généraux surestiment la valeur des choix au repêchage? « Non, même si des fois le repêchage c’est de jouer aux dards dans le noir! » pic.twitter.com/YFdMtuYgN7 — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 12, 2025

Patrik Laine said what he said.I know that several minutes later, he said that he had to look at himself in the mirror in order to produce more adequately with the Canadiens… but he still threw his coach under the bus. He still criticized the ice time he received in Montreal.And even though he took part of the blame… he still criticized Martin St-Louis in all of this.Laine is an authentic guy in front of the media – for better and for worse. He criticized the Jets, he criticized the Blue Jackets, and he’ll criticize the Canadiens. He’s like that.He doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt right now because of his past. And I’m not saying this because DLC has “an agenda against Laine” or anything: the guy said what he said and he is who he is.But you know what? The best thing about all this is that even if some talk about contract buyouts or sending him elsewhere, Laine still has a way to get out of this.How? He has toIt’s that simple.Before Laine played his first regular season game with the Canadiens, he was applauded to the rafters. And when he would often score on the power play and help the team win, his flaws were hidden.So there exists a world where Laine becomes that player again for the Canadiens. And if that happens, he will be loved again.Is it because of seeing him regain confidence at the Four Nations tournament with his Finnish friends? Possibly, yes. Seeing him score at the Bell Centre this week would make the fans happy.It’s up to him to work hard to put himself in positions to succeed. He hasn’t done that often in his career, but if he does in the coming months, he can calm the public outcry.– Filip Gustavsson will face Canada tonight. And the Swedes will have a good power play advantage.– Tough blow.– Um…– Ouch.– To be continued.– Good question.