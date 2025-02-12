Skip to content
News

Patrik Laine has only one option to redeem himself in the eyes of Canadiens fans

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrik Laine has only one option to redeem himself in the eyes of Canadiens fans
Credit: Getty Images
Patrik Laine said what he said.

I know that several minutes later, he said that he had to look at himself in the mirror in order to produce more adequately with the Canadiens… but he still threw his coach under the bus. He still criticized the ice time he received in Montreal.

And even though he took part of the blame… he still criticized Martin St-Louis in all of this.

Laine is an authentic guy in front of the media – for better and for worse. He criticized the Jets, he criticized the Blue Jackets, and he’ll criticize the Canadiens. He’s like that.

He doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt right now because of his past. And I’m not saying this because DLC has “an agenda against Laine” or anything: the guy said what he said and he is who he is.

But you know what? The best thing about all this is that even if some talk about contract buyouts or sending him elsewhere, Laine still has a way to get out of this.

How? He has to produce on the ice. It’s that simple.

Before Laine played his first regular season game with the Canadiens, he was applauded to the rafters. And when he would often score on the power play and help the team win, his flaws were hidden.

So there exists a world where Laine becomes that player again for the Canadiens. And if that happens, he will be loved again.

Is it because of seeing him regain confidence at the Four Nations tournament with his Finnish friends? Possibly, yes. Seeing him score at the Bell Centre this week would make the fans happy.

It’s up to him to work hard to put himself in positions to succeed. He hasn’t done that often in his career, but if he does in the coming months, he can calm the public outcry.


