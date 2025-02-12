Skip to content
Mathieu Olivier gives love to Arber Xhekaj

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Upon his arrival in the NHL, Arber Xhekaj sent a message to the rest of the players in the league.

You want to fight me? Alright… But you need to know that I can defend myself too.

The Canadiens’ defender is now seen as one of the good fighters in the NHL, and his reputation is well-established.

Xhekaj is a tough guy, and the other tough men in the league can recognize that.

Among them? Mathieu Olivier… Who showed him some love during his stint on the Cam & Strick podcast.

“He’s a tough kid,” said the Blue Jackets player when discussing the Canadiens player:

In Mathieu Olivier’s eyes, Arber Xhekaj is among the best tough guys in the NHL.

And coming from the Blue Jackets player, that’s quite significant because he’s not afraid of anything either.

Let’s remember that the two guys have already fought together:

It’s cool to see that the guys respect each other this way.

That said, it has to be admitted that it would be special to see Mathieu Olivier and Arber Xhekaj on the same team in Montreal… Even if the latest news suggests that the chances of that happening seem pretty slim.

Everything indicates that the Blue Jackets will do everything in their power to keep their forward in Columbus because he helps the team in his own way and because he is a really beloved player there, both in the locker room and outside of it.

The fans of the club appreciate him a lot too.


