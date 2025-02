When you have this kind of meeting, you look at the other person’s reaction. And what I’ve been told is that Kirby Dach’s reaction was not great. – Maxime Truman

Patrik Laine seems to be taking a shot at Martin St-Louis in his comments today after Finland’s practice… pic.twitter.com/G7JDvnVPQo — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) February 11, 2025

In recent years, people have been wondering what led to Kirby Dach being traded by the Blackhawks. But in the last few months, it seems we’ve been getting more and more answers.Yes, Dach is coming back from an injury. But in his second full season with the Canadiens, the results just aren’t there.As we can see, his 22 points in 56 games confirm what the eye test tells us: he’s not meeting expectations. His lack of effort is glaring on certain nights on the ice, which explains a lot.But now an anecdote allows us to see that the problem may run deeper.According to what Maxime Truman said on the latest episode of the Stanley25 podcast, there was an incident in recent weeks that may have caused the center to not exactly win points in the eyes of management and coaching staff.During a mid-season meeting with players who needed to step up, Dach was reportedly called in by the leaders and coaches to discuss his season. He wouldn’t be the only one (Juraj Slafkovsky was also called in) in this situation, obviously.But during the meeting with Kirby Dach, the Canadiens reportedly did not like how he reacted to what was said to him.According to colleague Truman, during the meeting, there was talk of the fact that the CH believes in him and that he was acquired to take a center position in the top-6… but for that, he needs to give more. He also needs to help his wingers produce.The problem?This would therefore confirm certain things within the Canadiens. Dach would not be considered untouchable or part of the core of the team… and we notice that the team’s promotions do not revolve around him.Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine haven’t played together recently, but both seem to be part of the problem right now. It’s no coincidence that the second line hasn’t been rolling for a while. #AttitudeThe CH would therefore be evaluating its options. And even though this doesn’t mean he will definitely be traded, it’s clear that the door is open for a transaction involving the former Hawk.I also note that Kent Hughes is not afraid to correct his mistakes if he feels it’s the right thing to do. #AlexandreCarrierForJustinBarronIt’s also important to note that in recent weeks, Dach has not played any better than he was before. So clearly, the meeting with his bosses did not have the effect of whipping him into shape.To be continued, then.Recently, the Canadiens played a game in California in front of no less than 19 scouts. And basically, that’s twice as many as usual for a hockey game.What changed that night? Logan Mailloux was in uniform.This is what Maxime Truman said (around the 22nd minute of the Stanley25 podcast)… and Jean Trudel certainly didn’t look surprised. He added that if the Canadiens had the chance to trade him, they would.Mailloux was therefore in the showcase.