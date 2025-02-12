Skip to content
News

If it were to be done again, Samuel Montembeault would not be with Team Canada

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
If it were to be done again, Samuel Montembeault would not be with Team Canada.

Why do I say that? Because Montembeault, who is clearly Canada’s #3 goalie at the moment, would not have been Team Canada’s choice if the club had had an extra month to make its decision.

Pierre LeBrun, for TSN, said that Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington (the starter tonight) were the top two choices, but he feels that Hockey Canada would have liked to have more time to finalize its roster in terms of goalies, which is the club’s weak point.

What LeBrun is saying is that seeing Mackenzie Blackwood dominate upon his arrival in Colorado may have changed the game. He was traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche in December and he dominated upon his arrival in Denver.

So clearly, it feels like Montembeault was the “default” choice at the beginning of December.

Looking at the Quebecer’s stats in December (if he had been given an extra month to prove himself, that would have been taken into account), we see that he had his best month of the season. He played like a goalie worthy of the Four Nations.

And despite that, Hockey Canada would not have chosen him? This means he was really a default choice two and a half months ago.

(Credit: ESPN)
Yes, he will have a great experience despite everything in the coming days. But it feels like if Mackenzie Blackwood had been traded to Colorado earlier or if Logan Thompson was not on Team Canada’s naughty list, Monty might not be with the club.

But right now, he is there. And he is the only Quebecer in the competition.


