EXCLUSIVE! Altercation in a bar involving Sidney Crosby

The Confrontation of the 4 Nations will kick off tonight at the Bell Centre, with a Canada – Sweden match (8:00 PM).
Tickets for this match can still be found on resale sites… tickets over $200 each in the pit up top. For a ticket in the Reds, it starts at $342 per ticket (as of 11:00 AM this morning).
You have to shell out the cash to have the chance to watch a power play featuring McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Makar, and Reinhart.
But Sidney Crosby is not just making headlines for his captaincy and presence on Canada’s first power play this morning. No!
I was told a story involving Sidney Crosby, a bar in Florida, two Quebecers, and a scuffle last weekend.
I did my research, as the saying goes, and was able to share it with the listeners in recent hours. The clip is already embedded if you click on the link below:On January 3rd, the Penguins lost 3-2 to the Panthers in Florida.
The day before, on the 2nd, Sidney Crosby and several of his teammates went out to a bar in Miami.
“What? They went out the night before a game? Impossible…”
In a future episode of Stanley25, Jean might tell you about the time when his buddy ran into some players from the Canadiens while they were knocking back shots the night before one of their nice victories during their December/January run.
Whatever.
The story about Crosby goes like this: at some point during the night, the two Quebecers felt that the Penguins players were taking up too much space in the bar, and one of them allegedly pushed Sidney Crosby, who ended up on the floor. It’s very likely that he knew exactly who Crosby was and what he was doing by pushing him…Before long, Penguins players stepped in to stop the two Quebecers, and then security quickly escorted them out of the bar instantly. It’s said that they had to pay their running tab even though they were no longer in the place…Moral of the story: think twice before confronting NHL guys if you run into them in a public establishment.
You won’t come out on top.
Overtime
No, this “fight” has nothing to do with Sidney Crosby’s current arm injury.
This injury won’t prevent Crosby from facing Sweden later.Crosby even scored the day after his “altercation,” spending more than 22 minutes on the ice.