Evans and the negotiations with CH: The problem is the duration of the contract… but also the salary

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Jake Evans is one of the players who could leave the Canadiens by March 7. His contract ends at the end of the current season, and it is known that he is not close to reaching an agreement with the Canadiens for the terms of a new deal.

His comments after the Canadiens’ game on Sunday even suggest that he is in his final days in Montreal…

Brian Wilde (Sick Podcast) is convinced that Evans knows he’s leaving:

Pierre LeBrun, in the recent episode of Radar, shared new information regarding the discussions between Evans and the Canadiens.

The issue is not just the length of the next contract… But also the salary.

The insider emphasized that both sides are (really) far from a deal at the moment:

Jake Evans will turn 29 in June.

It is therefore normal for him to consider testing the free-agent market, as this is likely his last chance to sign a big contract in the NHL.

At 33-34-35 years old, he likely won’t have the opportunity to sign a multi-year contract at a really attractive salary.

That said, Pierre LeBrun explains well: if Evans wants to stay in Montreal… He will have to be willing to accept less money (and fewer years), even though he could potentially get more in the free-agent market.

The Canadiens cannot offer him the moon because there are other guys in the coming years who will sign big contracts. #LaneHutsonAndIvanDemidov

Ultimately, at this point, it’s up to him to make a decision.

Either he decides to sign a more familiar contract to play in Montreal… Or he chooses to trust his skills to see where that could lead him on July 1.

And if it’s the latter path he chooses, it would make sense for the Canadiens to send him elsewhere in order not to risk losing him for nothing this summer.


