Dobson is changing agents, and the moment is particularly significant as he is at the center of several rumors

Noah Dobson has changed agents from Andrew Maloney to Judd Moldaver and Olivier Fortier of Wasserman.

The name Noah Dobson is popular right now in New York.It seems there is a possibility of seeing the Islanders trade their star defenseman, and the issue has been buzzing because Dobson is one of the good players in the National Hockey League.The fact that he is in the last year of his contract also plays a role in the rumors about him.But while his name has been popping up in some discussions lately, we just learned that the main interested party has changed agents.He was previously represented by Andrew Maloney:Dobson is now represented by Judd Moldaver and Olivier Fortier from Wasserman.

If the name Olivier Fortier rings a bell, that’s normal: we’re talking about the same guy who represents Joshua Roy and who made headlines for the wrong reasons back in November.

Let’s remember that Roy never showed up for a signing session and that the agent did not respond to the organizers either.

New information regarding the rescheduling of the event has been disclosed during the Stanley25 podcast

When a player changes agents while at the center of certain rumors, it’s often because he wants to move things forward in his situation.

Indeed, Elliotte Friedman discussed this during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 THE FAN… However, the insider believes that Dobson’s decision does not indicate that he wants to leave the Islanders.

My first impression is this: I don’t think Noah Dobson is going to leave the Islanders. – Elliotte Friedman

"I don't have any reason to believe at this point in time that he's doing it because he wants to leave New York." – Elliotte Friedman on Noah Dobson changing agents.

Friedman suggests that the change may have been made simply for the negotiation of his next contract with the Isles

Friedman suggests that the change may have been made simply for the negotiation of his next contract with the Isles:It must be understood that Noah Dobson is not automatically going to leave the Islanders.

It would have been logical to think that this change (especially at this timing) might indicate a departure for him from New York, but that’s not necessarily the case according to the renowned Elliotte Friedman.

I have the impression that Lou Lamoriello is listening (and will listen) to offers for his defenseman, but that it will takefor him to be allowed to leave.After all, the Islanders are not in a position where they can afford to miss this opportunity.Dobson is probably the player with the highest value along with Mathew Barzal, and if the Islanders trade the defenseman,seek a quality return given that they do not have the largest prospect pool in the NHL.

