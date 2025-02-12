Dobson is changing agents, and the moment is particularly significant as he is at the center of several rumors

Dobson is changing agents, and the moment is particularly significant as he is at the center of several rumorsMarc-Olivier Cook
Per industry sources, #Isles Noah Dobson has changed agents from Andrew Maloney to Judd Moldaver and Olivier Fortier of Wasserman.
— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 12, 2025
If the name Olivier Fortier rings a bell, that’s normal: we’re talking about the same guy who represents Joshua Roy and who made headlines for the wrong reasons back in November.
Let’s remember that Roy never showed up for a signing session and that the agent did not respond to the organizers either.
New information regarding the rescheduling of the event has been disclosed during the Stanley25 podcast → https://t.co/yqa2rl2Mm8
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 7, 2024
When a player changes agents while at the center of certain rumors, it’s often because he wants to move things forward in his situation.
Indeed, Elliotte Friedman discussed this during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 THE FAN… However, the insider believes that Dobson’s decision does not indicate that he wants to leave the Islanders.
My first impression is this: I don’t think Noah Dobson is going to leave the Islanders. – Elliotte Friedman
“I don’t have any reason to believe at this point in time that he’s doing it because he wants to leave New York.”@FriedgeHNIC weighs in on Noah Dobson changing agents with @mattymar89 & @futamichael. #Isles
— Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) February 12, 2025
It would have been logical to think that this change (especially at this timing) might indicate a departure for him from New York, but that’s not necessarily the case according to the renowned Elliotte Friedman.
