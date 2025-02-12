Dale Weise on Patrik Laine: “You wonder why he gets people against him everywhere.”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Dale Weise is right about Patrik Laine. pic.twitter.com/aIZbbaWJVu
— JT (@jeantrudel83) February 12, 2025
What did you make of Patrik Laine’s comments about his recent limited ice time with the #GoHabsGo?@BWildeMTL: “I think he didn’t actually really throw anybody under the bus except himself for not playing very well”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/zIYmhl9486
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 12, 2025
in quick succession
REMINDER: Tonight at 8 PM, Marc Griffin and Alain Usereau will be on our podcast
Come listen to us LIVE on Facebook, X, and YouTube to ask them your baseball questions pic.twitter.com/RkfmOOvJ1F — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 12, 2025
“When he gives it his all, he’s amazing! […] But it needs to come more often from him.”
Benoît Brunet wishes Juraj Slafkovský didn’t always need a jolt to perform well pic.twitter.com/YH2mmz49mE — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 12, 2025
He finally sees a bit of light at the end of the tunnel https://t.co/djKiUAEj4v
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 12, 2025
Sidney Crosby confirms he’s playing tonight.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 12, 2025
Once considered a potential top-10 pick, Quebec goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle could be a very interesting option for the Canadiens starting in the 3rd round
New episode of Processus available!!!https://t.co/cQOAJW8tM9 pic.twitter.com/kr1wA1MSn9 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 12, 2025
Darren Dreger: What Are Habs Plans With Their UFA Players? https://t.co/0tGd9GgO2R
— TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) February 12, 2025