Dale Weise on Patrik Laine: “You wonder why he gets people against him everywhere.”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Right now, Patrik Laine is really getting talked about. And not for good reasons. #PubliclyThrowingHisCoachUnderTheBus

As I mentioned earlier today, he holds his destiny in his hands. If he starts producing like he has (or roughly), he will manage to get public favor back on his side.

If he pushes himself, he will help himself.

All this to say that the case is making waves. Even people who are not concretely in Montreal (but who follow the Canadiens’ activities from afar) are realizing it.

Out of the crowd? Dale Weise.

The former Canadiens player, who has never really stopped following the team since he left, recently wrote on Instagram that he liked Laine and thought he was a great addition, but…

But he started to wonder, with comments like that, why he has quickly made many people dislike him everywhere he has gone during his career.

Of course, criticizing Martin St-Louis (or throwing him under the bus, if you prefer) does not really help. After all, Laine is not playing like a guy who deserves more ice time.

On the contrary.

I know not everyone shares my opinion (and that’s okay, given that he has taken some responsibility for his performances), but Laine will certainly have things to apologize for regarding what he said.

If you want your guys to be accountable, you have no choice.


