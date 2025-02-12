Centre Bell: a monstrous ovation for Mario Lemieux

Centre Bell: a monstrous ovation for Mario LemieuxFélix Forget
This evening, Canada and Sweden will face off at the Bell Centre as part of the first match of the 4 Nations Showdown. It’s obviously a match that was highly anticipated… and the NHL made sure to highlight it.
And when it came time to present the legend of Canada, none other than Mario Lemieux made his appearance…
MARIO! MARIO! MARIO!
The fans at the Bell Centre were loud for Mario Lemieux #4Nations pic.twitter.com/geCYjQMn8E
— RDS (@RDSca) February 13, 2025
More details to come…