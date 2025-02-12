Skip to content
Centre Bell: a monstrous ovation for Mario Lemieux

 Félix Forget
Centre Bell: a monstrous ovation for Mario Lemieux
This evening, Canada and Sweden will face off at the Bell Centre as part of the first match of the 4 Nations Showdown. It’s obviously a match that was highly anticipated… and the NHL made sure to highlight it.

How? With a pre-game ceremony to honor the four countries.

As both teams were on the ice, a legend from each of the four countries was introduced to the crowd, along with the captain of each team.

And when it came time to present the legend of Canada, none other than Mario Lemieux made his appearance…

And the Bell Centre gave him a massive ovation.

More details to come…

