4 Nations: Nick Suzuki, the only captain of the Atlantic who is not from the tournament

4 Nations: Nick Suzuki, the only captain of the Atlantic who is not from the tournamentFélix Forget
Let’s go, boys!#GoHabsGo | #4Nations pic.twitter.com/JpZZMPSWm7 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2025
Seven of the eight Atlantic Division captains will be competing at the 4 Nations Face-Off #4Nations pic.twitter.com/ZQaupuN0Se
The Canadiens forward will be in the best possible conditions to achieve success with Finland https://t.co/iRI8w2XnyB
While the team has struggled recently, #GoHabsGo fans can find comfort in knowing that Ivan Demidov will be a Hab next year…@BWildeMTL: «He will be the foundational piece for the Canadiens finally making the playoffs and this rebuild ending»#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/qgTJKrbw3J
Anthony Duclair passes the torch in Floridahttps://t.co/j9PtCm5riR
MISA HAS #NHLDraft prospect Michael Misa is the first player in the @CHLHockey to hit the century mark on the season!#OHL | @SpiritHockey pic.twitter.com/LJBCyCsEf3
It’s fully deserved. https://t.co/iKRoYXQeyw
