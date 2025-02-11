« This is what I don’t like about what we do in Montreal »

How to succeed in a rebuild? If someone had the answer, they would be a millionaire. There isn’t just one right way, but the Canadiens have chosen the traditional path, gradually trusting the youth while phasing out some veterans along the way.

In this respect, the Canadiens are following the plan well, and that shouldn’t change as the trade deadline approaches. Jake Evans, Mike Matheson, Christian Dvorak, and Joel Armia are all candidates to leave the team by March 7, and this is something that displeases Norman Flynn.

“Mike Matheson, you don’t trade that for a pick!” pic.twitter.com/m9d3lpGDjE — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 11, 2025

“That’s what I don’t like about what we’re doing in Montreal. If we replace all these players with young ones, we’ll end up like the Buffalo Sabres.” – Norman Flynn

He then mentioned the example of the Capitals, who are at the top despite having many veterans on their team. He cites Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard joining, but insists that the winning core will remain.

For a rare time, I agree with Norman Flynn on the approach. You can’t change everything overnight; it has to be done gradually.

I don’t believe the Canadiens are ready to trade Mike Matheson unless they get a huge return. The defensive corps is not yet ready to take on his 20+ minutes, especially without Kaiden Guhle.

The important thing is that the Canadiens make progress, and that involves a solid group of veterans. Ivan Demidov is on the way, Owen Beck as well, but the team needs to progress as a whole. That’s what really matters.

I expect a busy summer for Kent Hughes. If he trades veterans, he will need to bring others in to at least stabilize the ship when tougher times arise.

