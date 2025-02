The advice from Alex Ovechkin to Ivan Demidov to become a great player

#ALLCAPS star forward Alex Ovechkin talks to @TheRGMedia on his secret training mission during the 4 Nations Break. Also has some sound advice for #LetsGoFlyers and #GoHabsGo forward Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demidov. Check out the full interview below: https://t.co/re8cdIy7eT — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 11, 2025

The most important thing is not to be too extravagant. Because when you are, it can work against you in a significant way. – Alex Ovechkin

In brief

Here is your 4 Nations Cup these players are competing for pic.twitter.com/aw6jMtYmt7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 11, 2025

Guy Gaudreau invited to the United States training @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/ys5tQwsiVB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 11, 2025

I asked Connor Hellebuyck how he envisions facing Crosby, MacKinnon, and McDavid at the same time. “Well… Right now, they are the ones who must be wondering how they will beat me.” Confidence. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 11, 2025

One can still wonder if that money was spent wisely. https://t.co/RYNWS8yfOP — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 11, 2025

In less than 48 hours, the logo of #CH was replaced by that of #4Nations. pic.twitter.com/uXxaEdNShV — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 11, 2025

Ivan Demidov has all the tools to become a great player. We know that.Everything indicates that he will be able to translate his performances to the NHL. But despite everything, Alex Ovechkin, who also arrived in North America with high expectations, has a piece of advice for him.As Sergei Demidov (RG media) reported following an interview with the Capitals player , the advice that Ovechkin wants to give to Demidov is as follows: work hard and everything will be fine.First of all, it is ironic to note that it is Ovechkin who gives this advice. After all, he hasn’t exactly had a Sidney Crosby work ethic for the past 20 years… even if he seems to have understood some things recently.At the same time, maybe that makes him the best guy to give that advice. #DoWhatISayNotWhatIDoWhat is encouraging is that Demidov, from what we understand, has a good work ethic. The Canadiens prospect has seen Scott Wheeler praise the way he works on and off the ice.So clearly, if we follow the logic of the best Russian player in history, everything will be fine for Demidov.Let’s note that he advised Demidov and Matvei Michkov not to be too show off, meaning not to be extravagant on the ice. He thinks Michkov might be a bit too much.Here’s what he has to say on the subject.Because Demidov doesn’t seem to be the type of guy who seeks the most attention during a game, we can think that it will go well for him. And the Canadiens must think so too since Michkov was not drafted by the Habs… but Demidov was.We will see in due time, but the excitement surrounding Demidov remains high.– I like it.– Well done.– Wow. #Confidence– Worth noting.– That didn’t take long.