 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The advice from Alex Ovechkin to Ivan Demidov to become a great player
Credit: Getty Images
Ivan Demidov has all the tools to become a great player. We know that.

Everything indicates that he will be able to translate his performances to the NHL. But despite everything, Alex Ovechkin, who also arrived in North America with high expectations, has a piece of advice for him.

As Sergei Demidov (RG media) reported following an interview with the Capitals player, the advice that Ovechkin wants to give to Demidov is as follows: work hard and everything will be fine.

First of all, it is ironic to note that it is Ovechkin who gives this advice. After all, he hasn’t exactly had a Sidney Crosby work ethic for the past 20 years… even if he seems to have understood some things recently.

At the same time, maybe that makes him the best guy to give that advice. #DoWhatISayNotWhatIDo

What is encouraging is that Demidov, from what we understand, has a good work ethic. The Canadiens prospect has seen Scott Wheeler praise the way he works on and off the ice.

So clearly, if we follow the logic of the best Russian player in history, everything will be fine for Demidov.

Let’s note that he advised Demidov and Matvei Michkov not to be too show off, meaning not to be extravagant on the ice. He thinks Michkov might be a bit too much.

Here’s what he has to say on the subject.

The most important thing is not to be too extravagant. Because when you are, it can work against you in a significant way. – Alex Ovechkin

Because Demidov doesn’t seem to be the type of guy who seeks the most attention during a game, we can think that it will go well for him. And the Canadiens must think so too since Michkov was not drafted by the Habs… but Demidov was.

We will see in due time, but the excitement surrounding Demidov remains high.


