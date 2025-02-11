SKA: Demidov started today’s game on the 4th line (and he earned a point)Marc-Olivier Cook
Ready in Moscow!
Moisevich (Zavragin)
Nikishin, Zaitsev – Zykov, Kuznetsov, Bardakov
Karpukhin, Zemchyonok – Alistrov, Grigorenko, Khairullin
Yudin, Galenyuk – N. Polyakov, Vorobyov, Akolzin
Sapego – I. Demidov, Andronov, Dedunov, Korotky (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/kT1U8EXb8U
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) February 11, 2025
The worst part is that his strategy did not work against Dinamo Minsk…
The Saint Petersburg team lost by a score of 3-1. And in the comments of the publication above, we can see that some are not happy with Demidov’s usage:
The Canadiens prospect even finished the game with a total ice time of 21:07 after spending 5 minutes and 42 seconds on the ice in the first period…
The Canadiens prospect managed to get his name on the scoresheet by earning an assist on his team’s only goal:
#KHL #HCSKA
Ivan Demidov 1st assist of the game vs Dynamo#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QlYivn45f5
— HabsNextGen (@Simonsays_48) February 11, 2025
That said, there is no player of that caliber who should start a game on the 4th line… And that is why Roman Rotenberg’s decision is drawing attention right now.
Overtime
Finally, it’s worth noting that Demidov has managed to record a point in a 4th consecutive game.