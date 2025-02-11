Skip to content
Rumor corner: the Canadiens are keeping an eye on Noah Dobson

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens are in rumors about trading rental players, but that doesn’t mean Kent Hughes simply wants to acquire distant picks for his players.

That time is over.

In fact, everyone agrees that the Habs have a “hybrid” approach to keep the door open for adding a top-tier young talent to the organization.

And that’s why it’s interesting to note that according to Marco D’Amico from RG Media, the Habs are keeping an eye on Noah Dobson’s situation, who could leave the Islanders.

Interesting, isn’t it?

That said, I can’t say that I expect to see Dobson heading to Montreal. His potential availability is likely more related to the fact that he could be traded for a top player.

I don’t believe the Habs have what it takes to convince the Islanders. In fact, no: the Habs have what it takes… but Ivan Demidov is not available for any NHL team.

A player who could eventually be traded for Dobson is Elias Pettersson. It’s the kind of trade that could make Lou Lamoriello think twice since the talent is there.

However, do not expect to see the Canucks player leaving Vancouver this season.

Chris Johnston (The Athletic) mentioned that the chances of seeing Pettersson being seriously shopped this season are slim. If a trade does happen, it could be this summer.

Cam Robinson also thinks, according to the whispers he’s heard, that Pettersson has recently been pulled off the market.

But if we look at a player likely to depart by March 7, we need to turn our attention towards the Boston Bruins and the club captain, Brad Marchand.

As time goes on, it becomes clearer that he has a chance of leaving Boston (which seemed improbable recently) not this summer as a free agent, but as soon as March 7.

The Bruins have not yet decided on the direction to take with the matter, but management isn’t hanging up on those who are calling to inquire about the player’s availability.

James Murphy, from RG media, asks us to keep an eye on the Golden Knights (them again!) and the Avalanche. And if he really becomes available, clubs will line up to acquire him.


In Brief

– Change at the helm of Team Canada.

– Samuel Montembeault is taking advantage of his time with the Canadian team. [LP]

– The Bell Centre is ready.

