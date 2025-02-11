Rumor corner: the Canadiens are keeping an eye on Noah Dobson

Sources indicate the Canadiens are taking a hybrid approach to the trade deadline—listening on veterans while targeting young talent. More on this below: via @mndamico https://t.co/IlmPagCfTk — RG (@TheRGMedia) February 9, 2025

The 4 Nations break won’t prohibit teams from making trades, but sources indicate that the Canucks have officially pulled Elias Pettersson off of the trade market. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 10, 2025

The #NHLBruins are getting a lot of interest on some of their key free agents, with sources indicating teams like the #GoAvsGo and the #VegasBorn are waiting to pounce. The latest on where things stand between the Bruins and Marchand. Via @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/X0JIeAV0o1 — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 11, 2025

In Brief

Both of those positions will report to Scott Salmond. Hockey Canada is also promoting James Emery to Director of Performance Analysis and Chelsea Geldenhuys to Senior Manager of Hockey Operations. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2025