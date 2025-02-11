Patrik Laine on the 2nd line and the first power play of Finland

Patrik Laine on the 2nd line and the first power play of FinlandMarc-Olivier Cook
And let’s say that the Finnish management believes in him based on where he is placed in the lineup.
Team Finland forward lines at practice Tuesday:
Lehkonen-Barkov-Rantanen
Hintz-Aho-Laine
Teräväinen-Haula-Armia
Luostarainen-Lundell-Granlund
Extra: Kakko
The D is, uhh, fluid
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 11, 2025
It’s better for him to perform well, for example, because we know how difficult it has been for him in Montreal for the past three weeks…
However, let’s remember that Laine and Aho had a lot of success together at the World Junior Championship. Maybe they will find the chemistry that allowed them to be so dominant!
Finland PP1 has no defenseman up top with Heiskanen out
Barkov
Laine-Hintz-Rantanen
Aho
PP2
Lindell
Granlund-Lehkonen-Teräväinen
Lundell
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 11, 2025
Barkov, who is also on Finland’s first power play, spent some time with Laine at the end of practice to work on little things.
We saw the Panthers’ captain making passes to Laine for him to practice his one-timers:
Patrik Laine…with the help of Aleksander Barkov pic.twitter.com/c7HFllscWz
— Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 11, 2025
Let’s note that Joel Armia’s name is not found on either power play unit.
After all, Armia’s puck protection skills mean he has everything he needs to help a team in a situation like that.
