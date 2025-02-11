Patrik Laine on the 2nd line and the first power play of Finland

Credit: Patrik Laine will represent Finland at the Four Nations Tournament. And let’s say that the Finnish management believes in him based on where he is placed in the lineup. The Canadiens player will start the competition on the second line of his team, alongside Sebastian Aho and Roope Hintz. Artturi Lehkonen, Aleksander Barkov, and Mikko […]

Patrik Laine will represent Finland at the Four Nations Tournament.

And let’s say that the Finnish management believes in him based on where he is placed in the lineup.

Team Finland forward lines at practice Tuesday: Lehkonen-Barkov-Rantanen

Hintz-Aho-Laine

Teräväinen-Haula-Armia

Luostarainen-Lundell-Granlund Extra: Kakko The D is, uhh, fluid — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 11, 2025

The Canadiens player will start the competition on the second line of his team, alongside Sebastian Aho and Roope Hintz.Artturi Lehkonen, Aleksander Barkov, and Mikko Rantanen complete the first Finnish unit.Joel Armia, on the other hand, is placed on the third line:We will see how Laine performs on the second line.

It’s better for him to perform well, for example, because we know how difficult it has been for him in Montreal for the past three weeks…

Will the Finnish management be patient in his case? That also remains to be seen.

However, let’s remember that Laine and Aho had a lot of success together at the World Junior Championship. Maybe they will find the chemistry that allowed them to be so dominant!

Finland PP1 has no defenseman up top with Heiskanen out Barkov

Laine-Hintz-Rantanen

Aho PP2 Lindell

Granlund-Lehkonen-Teräväinen

Lundell — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 11, 2025

Laine will also have the opportunity to play on the first power play unit of Finland.There is a nice firepower on the power play:

Barkov, who is also on Finland’s first power play, spent some time with Laine at the end of practice to work on little things.

We saw the Panthers’ captain making passes to Laine for him to practice his one-timers:

Patrik Laine…with the help of Aleksander Barkov pic.twitter.com/c7HFllscWz — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 11, 2025

Let’s note that Joel Armia’s name is not found on either power play unit.

But in the context of knowing that he excels on the penalty kill, I really feel that he will have an important role on the PK.

After all, Armia’s puck protection skills mean he has everything he needs to help a team in a situation like that.

