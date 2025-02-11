Pascal Vincent performs better than Martin St-Louis

Credit: The break for the 4 Nations Confrontation in the NHL allows everyone to take a pause and assess the teams’ successes. When looking at the Canadiens, the break couldn’t have come at a better time as the team has been self-destructing for the past few weeks. The captain of the ship, Martin St-Louis, is not […]

The break for the 4 Nations Confrontation in the NHL allows everyone to take a pause and assess the teams’ successes. When looking at the Canadiens, the break couldn’t have come at a better time as the team has been self-destructing for the past few weeks.

The captain of the ship, Martin St-Louis, is not escaping criticism, and his performance was critiqued by Martin Lemay today.

He mentioned that he does not rank Martin St-Louis very high among NHL coaches, while implying that Pascal Vincent, who leads the Rocket, could be a better candidate to coach the Canadiens.

After three years at the helm of the Canadiens, what assessment can we make of Martin St-Louis’s reign? pic.twitter.com/9n6eojBk3w — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 11, 2025

“I think Martin St-Louis could have done better in many situations. Pascal Vincent with his Laval Rocket leads the American League with one of the youngest teams. I’m just saying.” -Martin Lemay

Let’s say he questions what Martin St-Louis has been doing with the Canadiens over the past year.

It has been quite difficult to defend the coach of the Canadiens over the past few weeks. However, the rebuilding and the young team that the Canadiens represent make it hard to consider a coaching change at this stage.

On the other hand, when there is enough talent to participate in the playoffs, if the team does not perform quickly, it could end swiftly for Martin St-Louis. At that point, if Vincent is still available, he would be a good candidate.

One thing is certain, Lemay’s argument regarding youth does not hold water. The AHL and the NHL are two completely different things. It’s hard to compare, and there is still a lot of talent in Laval for a team at this level.

The results are still excellent for Vincent, and if this continues for 1-2 years while things stagnate in Montreal, a real debate will be able to take place, and St-Louis would not have the advantage.

