MVP of the Beanpot: Cole Hutson has been dominating since the Junior World Championship

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Cole Hutson and Boston University had an important game scheduled last night in the final of the famous Beanpot Tournament.

They faced Jacob Fowler and Boston College for the occasion.

Lane, Cole’s older brother who played for BU in recent years, was there to cheer him on. The Canadiens’ defenseman went to motivate his former teammates in the locker room before the game and he had fun during the match:

Cole notably helped his team win 4-1 by scoring BU’s second goal.

He outsmarted the goalie with a wrist shot and celebrated with a lot of emotion:

Lane’s little brother had an outstanding game, being one of the most used players by his coach.

His performance earned him the Beanpot MVP title as he scored five points (three goals) in two games.

He didn’t steal it:

Let’s just say everything has been going smoothly for Cole Hutson for the past month and a half.

Recall that he finished the World Junior Championship as the tournament’s top scorer, helped the United States win gold, and was named to the tournament’s first all-star team…

And since returning to Boston University, the defenseman has also collected 14 points in his last 10 games. Not bad!

After BU’s victory, Lane Hutson quickly went to congratulate his little brother on the bench, who was holding the MVP trophy.

This led to some great images:

It’s certain that the Washington Capitals management is rubbing their hands right now.

The Caps successfully selected Hutson in the 2nd round of the last draft (43rd pick) because there were still doubts about his size and build… But as Lane has shown, Cole is proving that it doesn’t mean anything.

He could become a really good offensive defenseman in the NHL, just like his brother!


