MVP of the Beanpot: Cole Hutson has been dominating since the Junior World Championship

MVP of the Beanpot: Cole Hutson has been dominating since the Junior World ChampionshipMarc-Olivier Cook
Lane, Cole’s older brother who played for BU in recent years, was there to cheer him on. The Canadiens’ defenseman went to motivate his former teammates in the locker room before the game and he had fun during the match:
Lane Hutson is having fun at the BU vs BC Beanpot championship game tonight
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 11, 2025
Cole notably helped his team win 4-1 by scoring BU’s second goal.
ALL COLE HUTSON KNOWS IS BIG GOALS @TerrierHockey pic.twitter.com/FL8QDO108P
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 11, 2025
Lane’s little brother had an outstanding game, being one of the most used players by his coach.
He didn’t steal it:
Cole Hutson (WSH), who had three goals and two assists over the two Beanpot games, is the Beanpot MVP.
Since returning from the World Juniors, where he led the tournament in scoring, he has 14 points in his last 10 games.
— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 11, 2025
Let’s just say everything has been going smoothly for Cole Hutson for the past month and a half.
Recall that he finished the World Junior Championship as the tournament’s top scorer, helped the United States win gold, and was named to the tournament’s first all-star team…
After BU’s victory, Lane Hutson quickly went to congratulate his little brother on the bench, who was holding the MVP trophy.
Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson were HYPED for the @TerrierHockey Beanpot win pic.twitter.com/dBjWGFNNyn
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 11, 2025
It’s certain that the Washington Capitals management is rubbing their hands right now.
The Caps successfully selected Hutson in the 2nd round of the last draft (43rd pick) because there were still doubts about his size and build… But as Lane has shown, Cole is proving that it doesn’t mean anything.
