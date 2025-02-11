Skip to content
 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov: “I heard good things about his work ethic.”
Credit: Getty Images
Did you know that Ivan Demidov, who is considered the best prospect of an NHL team according to Craig Button, has also earned the top spot on the podium at The Athletic?

What a surprise, huh?

Scott Wheeler, who ranked the top prospects from the 32 NHL teams, not only placed Demidov at the top of his list but also recognized the Russian as the sole prospect in the “category #1” of prospects. He is in a class of his own.

But what interests me is also learning that Demidov is doing things the right way.

Why do I say that? Because in his write-up about Demidov, Wheeler noted that he had heard good things about how the Flanelle prospect works to improve as a hockey player.

He is very talented, but I have heard good things about his work ethic on and off the ice. – Scott Wheeler on Ivan Demidov

This is what allows him to do things on the ice that no one else can do. His talent and work ethic are at another level.

More than Matvei Michkov? Who knows.

It is also worth noting that four other prospects from the Canadiens are in the top 100 of The Athletic. David Reinbacher is notably ranked 24th, meaning the CH has two prospects in the top 25.

Michael Hage (35), Logan Mailloux (58), and Joshua Roy (82) are also included.

This means that all of the CH’s first-round picks not in the NHL are there… except for Filip Mesar. Roy is the only further pick to be part of the ranking.

However, we note that goalies are not included. This explains the absence of Jacob Fowler.


