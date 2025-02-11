Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Confrontation of the four nations: Montreal gains points

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Confrontation of the four nations: Montreal gains points
Credit: Getty Images
And then? Are you joining in on the wave of the Four Nations Confrontation?

Right now, we’re right in the thick of it. And it’s great to see that it’s starting in Montreal, as all eyes in the hockey world are currently focused on the Quebec metropolis.

What’s nice is that I feel Montreal is gaining points. Thank goodness the event didn’t slip into the hands of Toronto…

For the moment, not only are people not complaining, but you can also feel that many players are really happy to be part of such an adventure in Montreal.

Once they experience the atmosphere of the games, it will be even better.

Charlie McAvoy, like many American players yesterday, spoke of “hockey paradise” when referring to the tournament. But clearly, by the nature of things, he is also talking about Montreal.

The Canadiens’ facilities (in Brossard and Montreal) are at the heart of the experience, after all.

It’s fun for the Canadiens too.

It’s also good to see that Sidney Crosby, a hockey legend, is taking the opportunity while in Quebec to pay tribute to his years in the QMJHL, wearing the colors of the Rimouski Oceanic.

What I’m trying to say is that right now everything is going well, and no one is coming out publicly to criticize how things are unfolding lately.

Maybe that will change during the national anthems… but still.

When we look at it, it’s nice to see that Montreal looks good. With an emerging Montreal Canadiens and some salary space, perhaps some players will keep fond memories of their experience.

Be careful: I’m not saying a player would say no to the Panthers this summer at the expense of the Habs just because the tournament was fun. But every little point gained to counteract the negatives of Montreal for an NHL player, that counts. Doesn’t it?


In brief

– Speaking of the tournament.

– Nice signing for the team… but why is he going there?

– Ouch.

– Worth reading.

– Americans: nothing confirmed in goal.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content