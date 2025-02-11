Brad Marchand does not see himself being traded

Brad Marchand does not see himself being tradedRaphael Simard
Of course, everything can change, as they are only one point out of the playoffs, but…
But we feel that Boston’s “dynasty” is reaching its end. The team is not the same, it is aging and slowing down.
But for now, the Bruins captain, who doesn’t see himself changing addresses, is not worried about it. He is not stressing over things he can’t control.
«I think I’d feel very weird…probably a little lost…I don’t really think about it cause it’s not something that I really see happening»
Brad Marchand on the possibility of being traded by the Bruins pic.twitter.com/sFtsiSpQeV
— What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) February 11, 2025
He does have some control, as he has a partial no-trade clause (8 teams he does not wish to be traded to). But let’s say he wouldn’t say no to one last Stanley Cup. The guy is still 36 years old and even though he is still playing very well, his best hockey is behind him.
Even though he does not see himself being traded from the team that drafted him, Samuel Montembeault’s new best friend admits that he would still feel weird playing for a team other than Boston. He would also feel a little lost.
In Brief
– Well done.
Quel beau moment! https://t.co/fn8jVHdTTV
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 11, 2025
– Maybe he should give some advice to Patrik Laine.
C’EST OFFICIEL: On ne verra plus de streams de Nathan MacKinnon sur Fortnite
Rendez-vous mercredi soir sur nos ondes dès 19:00 pour le premier match de la Confrontation des 4 Nations
En collaboration avec @HFTVsports pic.twitter.com/Lo3jORTLYU
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 11, 2025
– Leaving him in the stands is not universally agreed upon.
Voyez la Mise en échec de @renlavoietva https://t.co/CAT5Tmjaaf
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 12, 2025
– Noted.
Ryan Hartman’s appeal hearing with Gary Bettman will go Friday here in Montreal.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 11, 2025
– No.
«C’est la première erreur du Canada»: Binnington ne fait pas l’unanimitéhttps://t.co/TwIJinWMI2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 12, 2025