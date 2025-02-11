Brad Marchand does not see himself being traded

Credit: On paper, seeing Brad Marchand traded from the Bruins is a very likely scenario. After all, even though he is the captain of this team, he has a great trade value, he will become an unrestricted free agent next July, and above all, the Bruins are not in a playoff position at the time of […]

On paper, seeing Brad Marchand traded from the Bruins is a very likely scenario.After all, even though he is the captain of this team, he has a great trade value, he will become an unrestricted free agent next July, and above all, the Bruins are not in a playoff position at the time of writing this.

Of course, everything can change, as they are only one point out of the playoffs, but…

But we feel that Boston’s “dynasty” is reaching its end. The team is not the same, it is aging and slowing down.

The big bad Bruins have a very old group and very few prospects, which means Marchand could very well leave and bring the Bruins picks or prospects. A Cup-contending team would pay a premium for that kind of player.

But for now, the Bruins captain, who doesn’t see himself changing addresses, is not worried about it. He is not stressing over things he can’t control.

«I think I’d feel very weird…probably a little lost…I don’t really think about it cause it’s not something that I really see happening» Brad Marchand on the possibility of being traded by the Bruins pic.twitter.com/sFtsiSpQeV — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) February 11, 2025

He does have some control, as he has a partial no-trade clause (8 teams he does not wish to be traded to). But let’s say he wouldn’t say no to one last Stanley Cup. The guy is still 36 years old and even though he is still playing very well, his best hockey is behind him.

Even though he does not see himself being traded from the team that drafted him, Samuel Montembeault’s new best friend admits that he would still feel weird playing for a team other than Boston. He would also feel a little lost.

In Brief

In his 1,086 career games, he has played them in Boston. The 973 points he has scored, he scored them in Boston. The 1,111 penalty minutes he has taken, he took them in Boston. If he were to leave the city, it would be strange for everyone.

