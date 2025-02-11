Absurd scene: Two goalies come to blows after a game and the KHL shares the footage

Credit: Two goalies coming to blows, you don’t see that often in hockey. It’s quite rare, after all. And in a world where there’s an effort to curb fighting in North America… Let’s just say things happen differently in Russia. Ivan Kulbakov (Torpedo) and Amir Miftakhov (AK Barz) decided to throw punches after their match today. […]

This occurred while both teams met at center ice to give the customary handshake after a game… And it escalated pretty quickly.

All-goalie brawl in the handshake line? That’s new. pic.twitter.com/MGtArlB0uR — KHL (@khl_eng) February 11, 2025

Players from both teams had to intervene to separate them before things got out of hand:

What’s crazy about this is that the KHL posted the footage on its own Twitter account.

As if we should be proud of what just happened…

Ultimately, the players and referees who came to intervene in the little scuffle helped calm things down.

At the end of the footage, you can see the Torpedo goalie is still furious… And one has to wonder what the AK Barz goalie said to make him lose his cool like that.

Moreover, his team had just won the game with a score of 5-1!That said, I really want to know what happened for the two goalies to come to blows.

Again, it’s rare to see this… Especially after a game, when both teams shake hands in a sign of respect.

