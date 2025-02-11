Absurd scene: Two goalies come to blows after a game and the KHL shares the footage

Absurd scene: Two goalies come to blows after a game and the KHL shares the footageMarc-Olivier Cook
Two goalies coming to blows, you don’t see that often in hockey.
It’s quite rare, after all.
And in a world where there’s an effort to curb fighting in North America… Let’s just say things happen differently in Russia.
This occurred while both teams met at center ice to give the customary handshake after a game… And it escalated pretty quickly.
All-goalie brawl in the handshake line? That’s new. pic.twitter.com/MGtArlB0uR
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 11, 2025
What’s crazy about this is that the KHL posted the footage on its own Twitter account.
As if we should be proud of what just happened…
At the end of the footage, you can see the Torpedo goalie is still furious… And one has to wonder what the AK Barz goalie said to make him lose his cool like that.
Again, it’s rare to see this… Especially after a game, when both teams shake hands in a sign of respect.
