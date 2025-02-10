Skip to content
The value of Joel Armia could be higher than one thinks

Credit: Getty Images
After experiencing mediocre performances in recent seasons, Joel Armia has taken charge this year. He has become an important support player for the Canadiens and is catching eyes across the NHL.

With a contract that expires at the end of the current season and good performances, Armia could become a rental player for a contending team in the NHL.

Marco D’Amico from RG.org recently spoke with a source from the West in the NHL, and it seems that Joel Armia’s value is higher than one might expect.

It appears that several NHL teams are interested in the Finnish player’s services. Growing interest could allow Kent Hughes to seek a better return than expected for his forward.

This is great news for the Canadiens!

Armia has hit the 10-goal mark this season, but the most impressive thing is that three of his goals were scored while shorthanded. He is excellent in the defensive zone and knows how to create offense, even while a man down.

He is impressive to watch while shorthanded, and this could convince many NHL general managers to pursue him through a trade.

With a bit of competition, Kent Hughes could secure an excellent return for a player who was sent to the AHL last season! It’s funny to see teams interested in him when they could have acquired him for free last year.

What could further advantage Kent Hughes is salary retention. Joel Armia’s contract carries a cap hit of $3.4 million for the Canadiens, and competitive teams often can’t afford to add that kind of money to their cap. Hughes could increase the return by retaining part of the salary.

The return in a potential trade could even be more significant if Kent Hughes decided to trade Armia alongside his linemate Jake Evans.

Several players from the Canadiens are part of trade rumors right now, but it’s certainly important to keep an eye on Joel Armia leading up to the trade deadline on March 7.

The Finn will have the chance to prove his worth in the coming days at the Four Nations Tournament.


