Team Canada training: Samuel Montembeault placed third by everyone

Team Canada training: Samuel Montembeault placed third
Team Canada lines at #4Nations practice:
Reinhart-McDavid-Marner
Stone-Crosby-MacKinnon
Jarvis-Point-Marchand
Hagel-Cirelli-Bennett
Toews-Makar
Theodore-Doughty
Morrissey-Parayko
Sanheim
Hill/Binnington/Montembeault — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 10, 2025
Hagel, Point, Marchand, Bennett, Jarvis, and Cirelli wearing white.
McDavid, MacKinnon, Marner, Crosby, Stone, Reinhart in red.
Hill and Binnington in the nets currently, Montembeault looking on.
I don’t see Travis Konecny
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 10, 2025
extension
PP1
Crosby
MacKinnon
Makar
McDavid
Reinhart
PP2
Marner
Morrissey
Point
Stone
Theodore
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025