Team Canada: Samuel Montembeault placed third by everyone

Team Canada lines at #4Nations practice:

Reinhart-McDavid-Marner

Stone-Crosby-MacKinnon

Jarvis-Point-Marchand

Hagel-Cirelli-Bennett Toews-Makar

Theodore-Doughty

Morrissey-Parayko

Sanheim Hill/Binnington/Montembeault — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 10, 2025

Hagel, Point, Marchand, Bennett, Jarvis, and Cirelli wearing white.

McDavid, MacKinnon, Marner, Crosby, Stone, Reinhart in red.

Hill and Binnington in the nets currently, Montembeault looking on.

I don’t see Travis Konecny — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 10, 2025

extension

PP1

Crosby

MacKinnon

Makar

McDavid

Reinhart PP2

Marner

Morrissey

Point

Stone

Theodore — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025

This morning, at Team Canada’s practice, it is Sidney Crosby who draws the most attention. And that’s normal because seeing him train with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone is a good sign.But in Quebec, we are also keeping an eye on Samuel Montembeault.What should be noted is that everywhere we see rosters being reported, the Québécois is listed as the third among the names of the three goalies on the Canadian team.Does this mean Monty is the third goalie for the team? It’s very likely to think so.Nothing is confirmed at the moment and we cannot assert this loudly. However, logically, it’s not surprising to see that in the eyes of the people present at practice, the reflex is to write the name of the Québécois in third.He was the third goalie chosen (from what we understand) by the Canadian team and he did not have a great January. So logically, he is not the favorite of his bosses.And that’s probably normal.His challenge will be to prepare like a guy who will be called to play. And if Jon Cooper decides to send him into the fray, he must be ready since the goalies won’t have much leeway.No one will have a large margin of maneuver, in fact.– Ah yes.