Tankathon has become the best friend of Quebecers

The Canadiens are relatively dead. Long live the Canadiens, then?
Watching the Habs make the playoffs has always been a stretch in 2024-2025 — especially after the awful start to the season. But now, in light of the eight losses in nine games, it’s clearer than ever: Martin St-Louis’ team will not make the playoffs.
Six points behind right now is a very, very steep hill to climb. The number of teams to surpass (given that there are fewer contenders in the East than in the West) is also part of the challenge.
Don’t forget that the Habs were not in the mix at American Thanksgiving. It’s not a cliché for nothing, as it means a team has to win very often to recover from a poor start to the season.In a world where the Habs have a season as I expected (bad start, good middle, and bad finish), one element will become increasingly relevant: the Tankathon standings.
Hello darkness, my old friend…Right now, the Canadiens have a 5% chance of winning the lottery. And with the Flames also having a chance to offer an interesting pick to the Canadiens, the Tankathon is truly becoming the Quebecers’ friend again.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.We can wonder if Kent Hughes will trade a player (Jake Evans, perhaps?) in the coming week. After all, with only six games left before the trade deadline, things will move quickly.
At this point, the Habs’ management must have a good idea of their plan for the deadline.
Now we just have to see which players (including Ivan Demidov) will join the Canadiens by next October to ensure that next season, the team can have success over 82 games… and not just over 15 games.
The Super Bowl is behind us and the Four Nations Confrontation break has arrived. It will be a somewhat quieter time for those who follow less of the international hockey activities in the coming days.
This will leave you more time to see pitchers and receivers report to their MLB teams in Florida and Arizona in the coming days, for those interested.