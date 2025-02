is an idiot

“I am deeply, and this is not just hot air, I’m unhappy for those guys.” — Réjean Tremblay

Extension

“I will have been as honest as possible, because you can never be 100% honest. I will have been as honest as possible. I will have had devotion as much as possible.” — Réjean Tremblay

Donald Trumpis 78 years old and Joe Biden is 82.If I had to write a slogan for some kind of miracle drug, I think it would be: eighty is the new sixty, like…Although life caught up with the outgoing president when he reached the age of 80.But not all 80-year-old men are no longer capable of doing what they used to do. No!Journalist and screenwriter Réjean Tremblay came by the set of Stanley25 last week and the episode has just been released:Réjean, with a memory that would make any African elephant jealous, chatted about the role that JT had in the series Les Jeunes Loups, the influence of real stories happening with the Canadiens behind his Lance et Compte scripts, the wives who confided in him, the closeness between players and journalists at the time, the current boos during the national anthems, his relationship with Gary Bettman (whose inspired character in Lance et Compte resembles a nice guy), how he was allowed to use the real NHL team logos in Lance et Compte, how Marcel Aubut bypassed the TV agreements for Nordiques games, the fictional storyline of his upcoming Lance et Compte, a division of seven or eight teams where the Canadiens will have to travel not far from Quebec by electric bus, information he always kept private, his series Le 7e (which may never see the light of day), his three-year feud with Bertrand Raymond, the mega fun that players feel when they positively impact the game and what he thinks of the journalists covering the CH today (oh boy!).Réjean also indicated that a journalist on the beat of the Tricolore is currently making between $125,000 and $150,000. That’s a lot of money for a “dream job,” right?But my favorite part of the interview is certainly the following: towards the end of the interview, Réjean recounts that he once fought with the late Jean Pagé in a hotel room in Riga. I’ll let you listen for yourself, the clip is located:Listen to the segment until the end, as Réjean shares how the guys remained good friends until the last moments of Jean Pagé’s life.What a segment!To conclude the interview, Réjean mentioned that he had asked (with Mathias Brunet) Guy Lafleur what he wanted to be remembered for before he passed away.Guy’s answer, after several minutes of sobs, was excellent: “I will have given everything.”That’s when Jean had the incredible reflex to ask Réjean what he hoped to be remembered for when he is no longer here Well said…