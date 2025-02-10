Lane Hutson went to motivate his former teammates for the Beanpot final

Lane Hutson went to motivate his former teammates for the Beanpot finalDansLesCoulisses.com
The video is hilarious, but it’s heartwarming to see that, even now that he is in the NHL, Hutson has not forgotten his former team. It’s also nice to see him visit his brother, Cole, who still plays for Boston University.
Lane’s visit probably lifted Cole’s spirits, who took the lead for the Terriers midway through the second period with an excellent wrist shot from the left circle.
Shortly after Boda tied it, Hutty’s third goal of the Beanpot gave us the lead!
Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/Cfes0QEYfA@hockey_east | @espnpic.twitter.com/jsaZmPghYQ
— BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 11, 2025
Lane Hutson didn’t just limit himself to a visit to the locker room to encourage his former teammates.
During the game, he was spotted in the stands waving a large Boston University flag as the many fans in attendance cheered “Go B.U.”
Lane Hutson is having fun at the BU vs BC Beanpot championship game tonight
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 11, 2025
The Terriers ultimately won the Beanpot final by a score of 4 to 1. Cole Hutson’s goal was the game-winner!
We hope Fowler won’t hold a grudge against his future teammate Lane Hutson because of this defeat!
