Lane Hutson went to motivate his former teammates for the Beanpot final

Lane Hutson had time off during the NHL break for the 4 Nations Showdown. It was well-timed because his former NCAA team, the Boston University Terriers, was in action in the Beanpot final against Boston College.The Canadiens defenseman took advantage of his break to pay a visit with his teammates.Before the game, he entered the locker room with Macklin Celebrini to read the starting lineup and motivate the team.Honestly, I have never seen Lane Hutson show so much emotion. The usually reserved player was jumping around and shaking hands with his former teammates.

The video is hilarious, but it’s heartwarming to see that, even now that he is in the NHL, Hutson has not forgotten his former team. It’s also nice to see him visit his brother, Cole, who still plays for Boston University.

Lane’s visit probably lifted Cole’s spirits, who took the lead for the Terriers midway through the second period with an excellent wrist shot from the left circle.

Shortly after Boda tied it, Hutty's third goal of the Beanpot gave us the lead!

Lane Hutson didn’t just limit himself to a visit to the locker room to encourage his former teammates.

During the game, he was spotted in the stands waving a large Boston University flag as the many fans in attendance cheered “Go B.U.”

Lane Hutson is having fun at the BU vs BC Beanpot championship game tonight

The Terriers ultimately won the Beanpot final by a score of 4 to 1. Cole Hutson’s goal was the game-winner!

This meant that Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler and Boston College had been defeated.Fowler did not have a bad game, but his forwards did not help him at all. They only scored once while Fowler limited his opponents to three goals out of 43 shots directed at him.

We hope Fowler won’t hold a grudge against his future teammate Lane Hutson because of this defeat!

