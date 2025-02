Lane Hutson is about to launch his clothing collection

In Brief

Team Canada’s nuclear option: Could they channel ‘87 Canada Cup, put MacKinnon, McDavid together at some point? My Day 1 column from 4 Nations for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/vO93m4mUgw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 10, 2025

La Suède voulait absolument cette pépite dans sa formation… se révélera-t-elle à la face du hockey durant le tournoi? https://t.co/NTzOqttsbJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2025

Êtes-vous prêts pour faire le party sur Avenue des Canadiens cette semaine ? HFTV sera en direct sur @TVASports après CHAQUE match des 4 Nations à MTL Are you ready to party on Avenue des Canadiens this week ? HFTV will be live after EVERY 4 Nations game in MTL pic.twitter.com/EaLniiyytb — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 10, 2025

Les débuts de Doncic devraient avoir lieu lundihttps://t.co/Sgt1KAd1nk — RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2025

Lane Hutson is a popular player in Montreal.And we all know why!The player’s fans will be thrilled to learn that he is about to launch his own clothing collection soon.In collaboration with his brothers and Fantom Shop, Hutson will launch a clothing collection that will be available starting February 24.On the Fantom Shop website, there is a countdown to the release of the clothing.The Canadiens defender talked about it during his appearance on the podcast “Game Notes “ , and Colby Armstrong, who is one of the hosts (and who played for the CH, let’s remember), already has a cap in the colors of the collection.To hear Hutson talk about his new project, simply click on the link below:What’s particularly interesting about this news is that a portion of the profits will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada.The foundation aims to help families cope better in difficult situations and allow parents of sick children to stay close to their places of hospitalization.It’s truly a wonderful cause.That said, it’s quite unusual to see a 20-year-old — who is in his first full season in the National Hockey League — embark on a project like this.It shows great maturity on his part and also demonstrates that Lane Hutson has his priorities straight.He wants to do what he can to help and get involved in the community, and that is truly commendable.I’m looking forward to seeing the merch and I’m sure it will sell quite quickly.Especially given that it’s for a good cause!– Enjoy reading.– Leo Carlsson impresses William Nylander.– Kudos to the guys from HVTV!– It promises to be exciting!