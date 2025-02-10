Laine: No points in five games since the return of a popular event on Fortnite

Laine: No points in five games since the return of a popular event on FortniteMarc-Olivier Cook
The forward – more often than not – is not putting in the right level of effort, and that is what stands out when you see him being so nonchalant on the ice.
Things have really gone downhill for him since the beginning of February: he has not earned any points in his last five games, he has a +/- of -5… And he is one of the least used forwards by Martin St-Louis.
- 10:33 against the Ducks (February 2)
- 13:45 against the Sharks (February 4)
- 11:33 against the Kings (February 5)
- 12:44 against the Devils (February 8)
- 11:13 against the Lightning (February 9)
Coincidence or not… His poor performance comes after a popular event occurred in the game Fortnite.
There is a “new season” in the game that came out on January 31 and allows users to play on an old map… And it oddly coincides with his embarrassing performances:
Laine before Fortnite OG Season 2 released: 12 goals, 18 pts, 24 games
Laine since Fortnite OG Season 2 released: 0 goals, 0 assists, 5 games
Interesting #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jRAlbusuOp
— bamboozle (@ibamboozIe) February 9, 2025
That is why it is normal to connect the dots…
His last point was on January 23 and his last goal was scored on January 19. It has been a while…
And let’s say the timing is strange, especially with the return of a popular event in Fortnite…
