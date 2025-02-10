Laine: No points in five games since the return of a popular event on Fortnite

Patrik Laine is struggling.He is no longer helping the Canadiens on the ice and lately, there have been many criticisms directed at him.

The forward – more often than not – is not putting in the right level of effort, and that is what stands out when you see him being so nonchalant on the ice.

Things have really gone downhill for him since the beginning of February: he has not earned any points in his last five games, he has a +/- of -5… And he is one of the least used forwards by Martin St-Louis.

10:33 against the Ducks (February 2)

13:45 against the Sharks (February 4)

11:33 against the Kings (February 5)

12:44 against the Devils (February 8)

11:13 against the Lightning (February 9)

His recent ice time is not extraordinary:

Coincidence or not… His poor performance comes after a popular event occurred in the game Fortnite.

There is a “new season” in the game that came out on January 31 and allows users to play on an old map… And it oddly coincides with his embarrassing performances:

Laine before Fortnite OG Season 2 released: 12 goals, 18 pts, 24 games Laine since Fortnite OG Season 2 released: 0 goals, 0 assists, 5 games Interesting #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jRAlbusuOp — bamboozle (@ibamboozIe) February 9, 2025

We know that Laine is a big fan of video games (and that he still plays ).And we also know that in the past, there were rumors suggesting that Laine was addicted to Fortnite.

That is why it is normal to connect the dots…

Ultimately, it could just be a simple coincidence because Laine has been blanked in his last eight games.

His last point was on January 23 and his last goal was scored on January 19. It has been a while…

But still: seeing that he seems to not care lately, questions are starting to resurface.

And let’s say the timing is strange, especially with the return of a popular event in Fortnite…

In brief

– Speaking of the wolf.

– News of the day in waivers.

Stephens (SEA) clears — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025

– Nice team.

SWEDEN Nylander-Zibanejad-Rakell

Kempe-Pettersson-Forsberg

Bratt-Eriksson Ek-Raymond

Nyquist-Lindholm-Arvidsson

Carlsson Hedman-Brodin

Ekholm-Karlsson

Dahlin-Andersson

Forsling is sick today and not practising — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025

– Too bad.