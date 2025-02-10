Joel Armia did not train with Finland today

Joel Armia did not train with Finland todayMarc-Olivier Cook
It’s coming!
Joel Armia n’est pas sur la glace pour le premier entraînement de la Finlande pic.twitter.com/7Rz3tmPK3h
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2025
Does this hide an injury? Let’s hope not for Finland… but also for the Canadiens.
After all, Armia plays a role in Martin St-Louis’s lineup.
But Armia wasn’t the only absence today: only 11 skaters and two goalkeepers from Finland practiced.
There weren’t many players on the ice:
Finland only has 11 skaters on the ice today, they’ve been decimated with injuries.
Won’t expect much in terms of figuring out their lineup today and where Haula will play.
We’ll wait and see when they are closer to a full roster. https://t.co/MoGIAmfiGe
— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 10, 2025
The guys have the opportunity to rest a bit since Finland’s first game will be presented Thursday at the Bell Centre.
Until then, we will obviously need to monitor Joel Armia’s health status.
It will be interesting to see if he will be able to participate in practices this week before playing on Thursday and if he’s not in uniform, we can start to worry in Montreal.
In brief
— Hello, Sam!
Le style pic.twitter.com/orx8JznjuB
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 10, 2025
— Oh.
The #Canucks would likely get hosed in a mid-season deal for him today — might as well see if he can rebound after the Four Nations, maybe even lead you to a playoff spot — and re-assess around the draft. https://t.co/7ZONTVDSHi
— Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) February 10, 2025
— Classic.
Les partisans à Montréal t’accueilleraient sans problème, Charlie… https://t.co/zS7cVe3AGH
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2025
— It’s a bit weird
Connor McDavid in the Habs dressing room is kinda surreal pic.twitter.com/Xp0LtC2fTY
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 10, 2025