Joel Armia did not train with Finland today

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland all practiced today at the CN Complex in Brossard.

The Four Nations Tournament will officially begin on Wednesday, and the different nations are starting to prepare for the event.

It’s coming!

The Finnish team was the last to hit the ice in Brossard, and right from the start, there was one element that caught attention.

CH player Joel Armia was not on the ice with the rest of his teammates.

He was spotted in the hallway leading to the rink:

Does this hide an injury? Let’s hope not for Finland… but also for the Canadiens.

After all, Armia plays a role in Martin St-Louis’s lineup.

But Armia wasn’t the only absence today: only 11 skaters and two goalkeepers from Finland practiced.

There weren’t many players on the ice:

There are several injured guys on the Finnish team at the moment.

The good news?

The guys have the opportunity to rest a bit since Finland’s first game will be presented Thursday at the Bell Centre.

The Finns will face the Americans for the occasion.

Until then, we will obviously need to monitor Joel Armia’s health status.

It will be interesting to see if he will be able to participate in practices this week before playing on Thursday and if he’s not in uniform, we can start to worry in Montreal.

To be continued, then.


