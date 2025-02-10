Joel Armia did not train with Finland today

Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland all practiced today at the CN Complex in Brossard.The Four Nations Tournament will officially begin on Wednesday, and the different nations are starting to prepare for the event.

It’s coming!

Joel Armia n’est pas sur la glace pour le premier entraînement de la Finlande pic.twitter.com/7Rz3tmPK3h — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2025

The Finnish team was the last to hit the ice in Brossard, and right from the start, there was one element that caught attention.CH player Joel Armia was not on the ice with the rest of his teammates.He was spotted in the hallway leading to the rink:

Does this hide an injury? Let’s hope not for Finland… but also for the Canadiens.

After all, Armia plays a role in Martin St-Louis’s lineup.

But Armia wasn’t the only absence today: only 11 skaters and two goalkeepers from Finland practiced.

There weren’t many players on the ice:

Finland only has 11 skaters on the ice today, they’ve been decimated with injuries. Won’t expect much in terms of figuring out their lineup today and where Haula will play. We’ll wait and see when they are closer to a full roster. https://t.co/MoGIAmfiGe — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 10, 2025

There are several injured guys on the Finnish team at the moment.The good news?

The guys have the opportunity to rest a bit since Finland’s first game will be presented Thursday at the Bell Centre.

The Finns will face the Americans for the occasion.

Until then, we will obviously need to monitor Joel Armia’s health status.

It will be interesting to see if he will be able to participate in practices this week before playing on Thursday and if he’s not in uniform, we can start to worry in Montreal.

The #Canucks would likely get hosed in a mid-season deal for him today — might as well see if he can rebound after the Four Nations, maybe even lead you to a playoff spot — and re-assess around the draft. https://t.co/7ZONTVDSHi — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) February 10, 2025

Les partisans à Montréal t’accueilleraient sans problème, Charlie… https://t.co/zS7cVe3AGH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2025

