Jesse Puljujarvi: A professional trial… in the American League

After being traded by the Oilers, Jesse Puljujarvi found himself in Carolina.The experience was not successful for him there: the Hurricanes decided not to offer him a new contract in the summer of 2023.

As a result? The former 4th overall pick (2016) signed a contract with the Penguins… And he had to prove himself in the American League before being recalled by the Pens.

But in Pittsburgh, Puljujarvi was never able to blossom into the player he was expected to become.Thus, the player and the Penguins agreed to terminate his contract to allow him to play elsewhere.

Today, we learn that Puljujarvi has found a new team… But he will need to work hard to stay in North America.

The Checkers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a PTO https://t.co/PXGJFnQhVb pic.twitter.com/14SdL6TI1w — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) February 10, 2025

He is heading to Charlotte (with the Checkers) in the American League under a professional tryout:Things are not looking good for this player who had everything it takes to become dominant, to put it another way.

It is still strange to think that at the 2016 World Junior Championship, Puljujarvi was (definitely) the best player in the tournament… He who completed a trio with Patrik Laine and Sebastian Aho.

The other two players – compared to him – are still playing in the NHL as of this writing:

If things do not work out for Puljujarvi in Charlotte, one can really believe that his time in North America is in jeopardy.

It’s as if he has one last chance to make himself known, deep down.

But at 26 years old, it’s understood that time is starting to run out for him…

In Brief

The case of Puljujarvi demonstrates two things: one should not rely on the performance of a young player in the WJC to think he will become an impactful player in the NHL. And it also shows that the Oilers made a mistake in selecting him with the 4th pick because there were quality players still available when they took the stage to announce their choice.Imagine if the Oilers had chosen Matthew Tkachuk, Mikhail Sergachev, or Clayton Keller with that pick! :

