Jesse Puljujarvi: A professional trial… in the American League

Jesse Puljujarvi: A professional trial… in the American LeagueMarc-Olivier Cook
As a result? The former 4th overall pick (2016) signed a contract with the Penguins… And he had to prove himself in the American League before being recalled by the Pens.
Today, we learn that Puljujarvi has found a new team… But he will need to work hard to stay in North America.
The Checkers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a PTO
https://t.co/PXGJFnQhVb pic.twitter.com/14SdL6TI1w
— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) February 10, 2025
It is still strange to think that at the 2016 World Junior Championship, Puljujarvi was (definitely) the best player in the tournament… He who completed a trio with Patrik Laine and Sebastian Aho.
The other two players – compared to him – are still playing in the NHL as of this writing:
It’s as if he has one last chance to make himself known, deep down.
But at 26 years old, it’s understood that time is starting to run out for him…
In Brief
– That’s excellent.
Is that good? pic.twitter.com/ChgLrnWVh7
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 10, 2025
– That would be crazy.
MacKinnon on the 2nd line over Marner and Reinhart just so he could play with Sid, Team Canada galaxy braining this lol.
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 10, 2025
– Oh wow!
Surprising ratings:
The Canadiens drew 638,000 viewers (average per minute) on Sunday on RDS.
On Saturday, 510,000 watched the Canadiens’ game. However, we must remember that this game was boring.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 10, 2025
– Oh really?
Ronaldo would extend his contract with Al-Nassrhttps://t.co/SeAEkYc12v
— RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2025