Jake Evans: the Habs would like a second-round pick in exchange for his services

32 Thoughts Monday morning news, information & analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025

Start of the 4 Nations Confrontation coverage. The 4 teams will train in Brossard throughout the day, and there will be the first media availability. The big question of the day: Will Sidney Crosby play or not? pic.twitter.com/YXBW2jHfrt — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 10, 2025

London Knights player and #ALLCAPS prospect Cameron Allen arrested last night in London. Drunk driving, got into an accident, and fled the scene. One passenger treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Incident reported about 3:20 am Court date: March 6, 2025https://t.co/pz3FdXws5G pic.twitter.com/qgWkz7UIXP — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 10, 2025

Did Jake Evans play his last game in Montreal? At this point, the question clearly arises.In light of his comments from yesterday, where he spoke about the Canadiens in the past , one can clearly wonder what this means for the future. How eager is the CH to trade him, then?We will see in the coming weeks.But on this subject, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts Podcast) addressed the topic to talk a bit about the Canadiens' mentality. And he took the angle of the trade market, in his case.What did he say?Basically, he says that the Canadiens are the kind of organization that sets a price and does not deviate from it. Last year, for example, David Savard had a price attached to his candidacy, and no one offered the CH what they wanted. So he stayed.In Evans's case, they would be talking about a second-round pick. If the CH doesn't get that, Evans should stay – regardless of the state of negotiations.Note: this does not mean that if Hughes has his price, the center player will be traded at all costs. After all, it's very possible that Evans signs a contract instead.But it does mean that the player will not be traded at a discount.Let's remember that this is what happened with Artturi Lehkonen. Kent Hughes set his price, and Colorado offered the Flanelle what it wanted. This therefore opened the door to the trade.To be continued, then.