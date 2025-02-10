Jake Evans: the Canadian would like a second-round pick in exchange for his services

Jake Evans: the Canadian would like a second-round pick in exchange for his servicesCharles-Alexis Brisebois
32 Thoughts Monday morning news, information & analysis podcast.
Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025
in brief
Start of the 4 Nations Confrontation coverage. The 4 teams will train in Brossard throughout the day, and there will be the first media availability.
The big question of the day: Will Sidney Crosby play or not? pic.twitter.com/YXBW2jHfrt — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 10, 2025
Quite normal. https://t.co/L918GjPfdI
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 10, 2025
London Knights player and #ALLCAPS prospect Cameron Allen arrested last night in London.
Drunk driving, got into an accident, and fled the scene. One passenger treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Incident reported about 3:20 am Court date: March 6, 2025https://t.co/pz3FdXws5G pic.twitter.com/qgWkz7UIXP — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 10, 2025