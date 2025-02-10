Skip to content
Jake Evans: the Canadian would like a second-round pick in exchange for his services

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jake Evans: the Canadian would like a second-round pick in exchange for his services
Credit: Getty Images
Did Jake Evans play his last game in Montreal? At this point, the question clearly arises.

In light of his comments from yesterday, where he spoke about the Canadiens in the past, one can clearly wonder what this means for the future. How eager is the CH to trade him, then?

We will see in the coming weeks.

But on this subject, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts Podcast) addressed the topic to talk a bit about the Canadiens’ mentality. And he took the angle of the trade market, in his case.

What did he say?

Basically, he says that the Canadiens are the kind of organization that sets a price and does not deviate from it. Last year, for example, David Savard had a price attached to his candidacy, and no one offered the CH what they wanted. So he stayed.

In Evans’s case, they would be talking about a second-round pick. If the CH doesn’t get that, Evans should stay – regardless of the state of negotiations.

Note: this does not mean that if Hughes has his price, the center player will be traded at all costs. After all, it’s very possible that Evans signs a contract instead.

But it does mean that the player will not be traded at a discount.

Let’s remember that this is what happened with Artturi Lehkonen. Kent Hughes set his price, and Colorado offered the Flanelle what it wanted. This therefore opened the door to the trade.

To be continued, then.


